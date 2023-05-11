Opinion

CARTOON: Teflon Don’s denial

11 May 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, May 11 2023
Thursday, May 11 2023

Donald Trump found liable in writer E Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse lawsuit

Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump sues former lawyer Cohen for $500m

Cohen breached his duty as attorney to act in his client’s best interests, claims former US president
World
4 weeks ago

Donald Trump calls for defunding the FBI and justice department

Former US president’s call comes a  day after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records
World
1 month ago

Not much new disclosed as Donald Trump appears in court

Legal experts say the case's ultimate strength will probably hinge on evidence that has not yet been made public
World
1 month ago

Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors

Much of his nearly two-hour speech spent on attacking multiple investigations as politically motivated
World
1 month ago
Wednesday, May 10 2023
Wednesday, May 10 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: How Pick n Pay lost its edge to an ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket may have started long walk ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Expand Cape Town airport
Opinion / Letters
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Some evocative new wines for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The opposition vortex
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.