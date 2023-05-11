The currency weakens as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The SA-based medtech firm, which harnesses AI and machine learning to create sustainable healthcare experiences, is poised for huge growth
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The death toll linked to the starvation cult has reached 145 and hundreds of people are still missing
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
CARTOON: Teflon Don’s denial
Donald Trump found liable in writer E Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse lawsuit
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Cohen for $500m
Donald Trump calls for defunding the FBI and justice department
Not much new disclosed as Donald Trump appears in court
Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors
