KHATHUTSHELO NETHAVHANI: Zondo recommendations on termination of banker-client relations must be implemented

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
The banking sector is central to the economic life of a society. Primarily, banks play an essential role in promoting economic development through the provision of funds from those with excess to those in need for, among other things, investment purposes.
SA’s banking sector is notorious for its high barriers to entry for new players. The five largest commercial banks — Nedbank, Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa and Investec — have a combined market share of about 90% in the provision of banking services in SA, which makes the banking sector highly concentrated and oligopolistic in nature.
The Competition Commission’s “Banking Market Inquiry” report observed that without a bank account and access to payment services it is difficult, if not impossible, for an individual to participate effectively in the economy. The report further found that SA retail banks operate as a tightly knit oligopoly.
The Zondo state capture commission also observed that banks possess an enormous amount of power, citing the detrimental effect if they decline an application to open an account, given the difficulties one would face in running business activities without a bank account, for example.
In Bredenkamp and Others v Standard Bank of SA, the Supreme Court of Appeal held that since the relationship between a bank and a client is contractual, a bank is not obliged to hear its client’s version before terminating the relationship. The Bredenkamp case laid down the principles for the termination of the banker-client relationship, which were summarised in Annex Distribution and Others vs Bank of Baroda.
In keeping with the Bredenkamp principles, the court in Hlongwane vs Absa held that a bank has no obligation to retain a client whose monitoring in terms of money-laundering measures put in place would be more onerous when compared with the benefit it may receive from the client.
However, there seems to be some shift from the rigid application of the Bredenkamp principles. In Survé and Others vs Nedbank and Others the Western Cape High Court cautioned against uncritical or mechanical application of Bredenkamp principles to any and all bank-client relationships without careful consideration of whether a contractual term or its enforcement would be contrary to public policy.
In the Survé case the Equality Court accepted that Bredenkamp and Annex Distribution remain good law authority for the proposition that the relationship between the bank and its client is contractual in nature and that the bank may terminate such a relationship on reasonable notice to the client. However, the court distinguished the Survé case from the Bredenkamp and Annex Distribution cases in that in the latter cases the challenge for the closure of the accounts was on public policy grounds alone, while in the former case the challenge was mounted on violation of the equality rights as enshrined in the constitution.
Since the Sekunjalo Group (the clients of the bank) in the Survé case brought an application to seek an interim interdict prohibiting the banks from closing the bank accounts of some of the applicants pending the final determination of the proceedings instituted in the Equality Court, the issues for determination were, inter alia, whether the Sekunjalo Group has prima facie established that the banks have discriminated and harassed it on the basis of race.
The Sekunjalo Group’s argument was that the conduct of the banks that have closed the group’s bank accounts demonstrated a discriminatory attitude, if it is compared to their conduct towards companies such as Steinhoff Group, EOH and Tongaat Hulett.
Having considered the requirements for an interim interdict the court granted Sekunjalo an interim interdict which, inter alia, prohibits banks from closing their bank accounts.
Sekunjalo also brought an interim relief application to the Competition Tribunal seeking an order against the banks for closing its bank accounts pending the final determination of the complaint being investigated by the Competition Commission. The Competition Tribunal observed that banks have a selective approach in closing bank accounts as other clients accused of conduct bearing similar reputational risk have not faced equally harsh measures.
The tribunal further observed that to allow banks to unilaterally alter the previous terms and conditions of the banking services they provided, it would undermine the effectiveness of the interim relief remedy sought by Sekunjalo. Based on the provisions of the Competition Act the tribunal granted Sekunjalo the order and interdicted banks from closing its bank accounts and unilaterally changing the terms and conditions that attach to the accounts.
Notwithstanding the Survé case, the prevailing SA law in respect of the termination of the banker-client relationship is still largely based on discretionary principles established in the Bredenkamp case.
The Zondo commission found that in this day and age in SA it is unacceptable that an institution as powerful as a bank should have no obligation to give due consideration to what a client has to say before electing to close its account on the basis of suspicion that the client may be involved in illegal or corrupt transactions. The commission further found that such an approach does not appear to be consistent with the kind of society envisaged in our constitutional democracy.
The commission recommended that banks be required to afford their clients the opportunity to be heard or to make representations, and the bank must pay due regard to the representation. Zondo also further recommended that although the relationship between a bank and a client may be contractual, there is room for legislative intervention to infuse the notion of fairness in the relationship in the same way as labour legislation was enacted to infuse fairness into the employer-employee relationship.
The effect of the observations and recommendations of the Zondo commission is that the law as it stands is unacceptable. On that basis the commission recommended that relevant existing legislation governing banks need to be amended to introduce this requirement of fairness or, if warranted, a new statutory provision be enacted.
It is noteworthy that neither parliament’s implementation plan nor the president’s response to the recommendation of the Zondo commission addresses the above requirement with defined timeframes. It is also not clear if there is progressive work towards addressing the Zondo commission’s recommendation in this regard.
The legislative intervention as recommended by the commission may provide much-needed regulation of the termination of banker-client relationships.
• Nethavhani is MD of corporate commercial law firm Nethavhani Attorneys.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
KHATHUTSHELO NETHAVHANI: Zondo recommendations on termination of banker-client relations must be implemented
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The banking sector is central to the economic life of a society. Primarily, banks play an essential role in promoting economic development through the provision of funds from those with excess to those in need for, among other things, investment purposes.
SA’s banking sector is notorious for its high barriers to entry for new players. The five largest commercial banks — Nedbank, Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa and Investec — have a combined market share of about 90% in the provision of banking services in SA, which makes the banking sector highly concentrated and oligopolistic in nature.
The Competition Commission’s “Banking Market Inquiry” report observed that without a bank account and access to payment services it is difficult, if not impossible, for an individual to participate effectively in the economy. The report further found that SA retail banks operate as a tightly knit oligopoly.
The Zondo state capture commission also observed that banks possess an enormous amount of power, citing the detrimental effect if they decline an application to open an account, given the difficulties one would face in running business activities without a bank account, for example.
In Bredenkamp and Others v Standard Bank of SA, the Supreme Court of Appeal held that since the relationship between a bank and a client is contractual, a bank is not obliged to hear its client’s version before terminating the relationship. The Bredenkamp case laid down the principles for the termination of the banker-client relationship, which were summarised in Annex Distribution and Others vs Bank of Baroda.
In keeping with the Bredenkamp principles, the court in Hlongwane vs Absa held that a bank has no obligation to retain a client whose monitoring in terms of money-laundering measures put in place would be more onerous when compared with the benefit it may receive from the client.
However, there seems to be some shift from the rigid application of the Bredenkamp principles. In Survé and Others vs Nedbank and Others the Western Cape High Court cautioned against uncritical or mechanical application of Bredenkamp principles to any and all bank-client relationships without careful consideration of whether a contractual term or its enforcement would be contrary to public policy.
In the Survé case the Equality Court accepted that Bredenkamp and Annex Distribution remain good law authority for the proposition that the relationship between the bank and its client is contractual in nature and that the bank may terminate such a relationship on reasonable notice to the client. However, the court distinguished the Survé case from the Bredenkamp and Annex Distribution cases in that in the latter cases the challenge for the closure of the accounts was on public policy grounds alone, while in the former case the challenge was mounted on violation of the equality rights as enshrined in the constitution.
Since the Sekunjalo Group (the clients of the bank) in the Survé case brought an application to seek an interim interdict prohibiting the banks from closing the bank accounts of some of the applicants pending the final determination of the proceedings instituted in the Equality Court, the issues for determination were, inter alia, whether the Sekunjalo Group has prima facie established that the banks have discriminated and harassed it on the basis of race.
The Sekunjalo Group’s argument was that the conduct of the banks that have closed the group’s bank accounts demonstrated a discriminatory attitude, if it is compared to their conduct towards companies such as Steinhoff Group, EOH and Tongaat Hulett.
Having considered the requirements for an interim interdict the court granted Sekunjalo an interim interdict which, inter alia, prohibits banks from closing their bank accounts.
Sekunjalo also brought an interim relief application to the Competition Tribunal seeking an order against the banks for closing its bank accounts pending the final determination of the complaint being investigated by the Competition Commission. The Competition Tribunal observed that banks have a selective approach in closing bank accounts as other clients accused of conduct bearing similar reputational risk have not faced equally harsh measures.
The tribunal further observed that to allow banks to unilaterally alter the previous terms and conditions of the banking services they provided, it would undermine the effectiveness of the interim relief remedy sought by Sekunjalo. Based on the provisions of the Competition Act the tribunal granted Sekunjalo the order and interdicted banks from closing its bank accounts and unilaterally changing the terms and conditions that attach to the accounts.
Notwithstanding the Survé case, the prevailing SA law in respect of the termination of the banker-client relationship is still largely based on discretionary principles established in the Bredenkamp case.
The Zondo commission found that in this day and age in SA it is unacceptable that an institution as powerful as a bank should have no obligation to give due consideration to what a client has to say before electing to close its account on the basis of suspicion that the client may be involved in illegal or corrupt transactions. The commission further found that such an approach does not appear to be consistent with the kind of society envisaged in our constitutional democracy.
The commission recommended that banks be required to afford their clients the opportunity to be heard or to make representations, and the bank must pay due regard to the representation. Zondo also further recommended that although the relationship between a bank and a client may be contractual, there is room for legislative intervention to infuse the notion of fairness in the relationship in the same way as labour legislation was enacted to infuse fairness into the employer-employee relationship.
The effect of the observations and recommendations of the Zondo commission is that the law as it stands is unacceptable. On that basis the commission recommended that relevant existing legislation governing banks need to be amended to introduce this requirement of fairness or, if warranted, a new statutory provision be enacted.
It is noteworthy that neither parliament’s implementation plan nor the president’s response to the recommendation of the Zondo commission addresses the above requirement with defined timeframes. It is also not clear if there is progressive work towards addressing the Zondo commission’s recommendation in this regard.
The legislative intervention as recommended by the commission may provide much-needed regulation of the termination of banker-client relationships.
• Nethavhani is MD of corporate commercial law firm Nethavhani Attorneys.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Appointment of Marelise de Lange a boost for women in JSE-listed companies
Warren Buffett criticises handling of bank crisis
EDITORIAL: Crises outweigh benefits of weaker dollar amid dovish Fed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.