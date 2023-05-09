Business Day TV talks to MyWealth Investments’ Annatjie van Rooyen about this afternoon’s market performance
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The world’s largest mattress manufacturer buys the entire US-based mattress store chain, including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake, providing a lifeline for the struggling multinational
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Former Pakistan prime minister was arrested by antigraft watchdog for failing to appear before it
The manager’s side aims to overturn a losing Champions League record against familiar foes
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Slo-mo inquiry
Parliament plans to appoint a new public protector before October
Busisiwe Mkhwebane demands that section 194 committee meeting be stopped
Mkhwebane leaves section 194 committee after chair asks evidence leaders to make presentation
Mkhwebane says she rejects court’s findings and bias accusation
Mkhwebane says she was suspended for ‘investigating the powerful’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.