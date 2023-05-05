DAVID SHAPIRO: The Buffett and Munger funfest will hit Omaha on Saturday

That is partly due to US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s pushing back on market expectations of rate cuts in 2023
Government is risking serious economic damage with its stance towards Russia
The Treasury is finalising a bill to present to MPs, which seeks to streamline licensing of financial institutions and enhance disclosure requirements
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
Subject to approval, the cash deal will see Alexforbes buy a 60% stake in TSA Administration
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
The case of Mpact demonstrates how best to fund growth
In early results, Rishi Sunak’s party lost control of five councils
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
Better storytelling could be a welcome spin-off from the writers’ strike in the dream factory city
On Saturday 40,000 people will gather at the CHI Health Centre in Omaha to attend the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders’ meeting, where they will shop, picnic, do a 5km race and listen for hours to 93-year-old Warren Buffett and 99-year-old Charlie Munger share their collective investment wisdom and life experiences.
I am an unapologetic sycophant. I have attended eight live meetings in Omaha, but more recently I have chosen to watch the proceedings on a live stream in the comfort of my home. I must confess that I have never read a book about Buffett. Rather, I have formed my knowledge and admiration from decades of reading the annual Berkshire letter and writing copious notes during the meetings’ lengthy question and answer sessions.
The pages of notes I compiled during these hours of meetings have characterised my investment approach and provided the guidance I often pass on to my younger colleagues.
When commenting on the luxury industry, my mantra “buy the share and not the product” was motivated by Buffett’s advice to young adults entering the work force. Avoid purchasing an extravagant motor vehicle in favour of a more pragmatic, affordable model, he would suggest. Invest the price difference in the market. Over the years the savings will grow into a tidy nest egg.
It is also Buffett who steered the youth sitting in the audience to do something they love and not to live their parents’ biography. When you love what you do there is no heavy lifting. Your best investment is in your own education. Go to bed at night with a little more knowledge than when you woke up.
What distinguishes Buffett and Munger in the savings industry is their unpretentious investment style, one they have championed with years of high-quality returns. You don’t need an IQ of more than 120 to identify a good investment, Buffett would tell his adoring followers. There are people in the investment community with IQs of 150 who believe they must use it. They should sell the 30 points.
Their formula is to invest in businesses that shout at you — solid operations with enduring competitive advantages that build their earning power. Also, know what the business will look like in 10-15 years’ time. If you need a spreadsheet or computer to decide, then don’t do it. If it’s not obvious, walk away. Nor do you need to spread your investments too wide. If you have a harem of 40 women, you never get to know any of them very well, Buffett joked.
The pair seldom discuss macro issues, preferring to spend their time examining companies over making forecasts on the economy, about which they admit knowing very little. Monitoring the US Federal Reserve, they reckon, is like watching a good movie where you don’t know the ending.
Since its formation more than 50 years ago, Berkshire Hathaway has set a high standard of stewardship that Buffett and Munger expect the businesses in which they invest to follow. They do not need to tick the boxes on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) spreadsheet.
The pair are hugely patriotic and believe strongly in the opportunities the US has to offer. Yet they sidestep commenting on politics — Buffett is a Democrat, Munger a Republican.
Still, knowing their commitment to ethical behaviour, if asked to comment on former president Donald Trump’s catalogue of legal woes, including allegations of rape and paying off a former porn star, Buffett would probably shake his head and say: the question is not whether Trump is guilty or not; it is why he is linked to these claims in the first place.
• Shapiro is chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DAVID SHAPIRO: The Buffett and Munger funfest will hit Omaha on Saturday
What distinguishes the two Berkshire Hathaway bosses is their unpretentious investment style
On Saturday 40,000 people will gather at the CHI Health Centre in Omaha to attend the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders’ meeting, where they will shop, picnic, do a 5km race and listen for hours to 93-year-old Warren Buffett and 99-year-old Charlie Munger share their collective investment wisdom and life experiences.
I am an unapologetic sycophant. I have attended eight live meetings in Omaha, but more recently I have chosen to watch the proceedings on a live stream in the comfort of my home. I must confess that I have never read a book about Buffett. Rather, I have formed my knowledge and admiration from decades of reading the annual Berkshire letter and writing copious notes during the meetings’ lengthy question and answer sessions.
The pages of notes I compiled during these hours of meetings have characterised my investment approach and provided the guidance I often pass on to my younger colleagues.
When commenting on the luxury industry, my mantra “buy the share and not the product” was motivated by Buffett’s advice to young adults entering the work force. Avoid purchasing an extravagant motor vehicle in favour of a more pragmatic, affordable model, he would suggest. Invest the price difference in the market. Over the years the savings will grow into a tidy nest egg.
It is also Buffett who steered the youth sitting in the audience to do something they love and not to live their parents’ biography. When you love what you do there is no heavy lifting. Your best investment is in your own education. Go to bed at night with a little more knowledge than when you woke up.
What distinguishes Buffett and Munger in the savings industry is their unpretentious investment style, one they have championed with years of high-quality returns. You don’t need an IQ of more than 120 to identify a good investment, Buffett would tell his adoring followers. There are people in the investment community with IQs of 150 who believe they must use it. They should sell the 30 points.
Their formula is to invest in businesses that shout at you — solid operations with enduring competitive advantages that build their earning power. Also, know what the business will look like in 10-15 years’ time. If you need a spreadsheet or computer to decide, then don’t do it. If it’s not obvious, walk away. Nor do you need to spread your investments too wide. If you have a harem of 40 women, you never get to know any of them very well, Buffett joked.
The pair seldom discuss macro issues, preferring to spend their time examining companies over making forecasts on the economy, about which they admit knowing very little. Monitoring the US Federal Reserve, they reckon, is like watching a good movie where you don’t know the ending.
Since its formation more than 50 years ago, Berkshire Hathaway has set a high standard of stewardship that Buffett and Munger expect the businesses in which they invest to follow. They do not need to tick the boxes on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) spreadsheet.
The pair are hugely patriotic and believe strongly in the opportunities the US has to offer. Yet they sidestep commenting on politics — Buffett is a Democrat, Munger a Republican.
Still, knowing their commitment to ethical behaviour, if asked to comment on former president Donald Trump’s catalogue of legal woes, including allegations of rape and paying off a former porn star, Buffett would probably shake his head and say: the question is not whether Trump is guilty or not; it is why he is linked to these claims in the first place.
• Shapiro is chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Wealth.
READ MORE BY DAVID SHAPIRO
DAVID SHAPIRO: SA will never be saved by those who have brought it to its knees
DAVID SHAPIRO: Take the compassionate view, it hasn’t been an easy time
DAVID SHAPIRO: FTX proves my cryptocurrency caution was justified
DAVID SHAPIRO: Time in the market almost always outguns trying to time it
DAVID SHAPIRO: Cyril did well to stash those dollars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Japan Inc draws in hordes of investors as it rings the changes
‘Goldies’ lead Cristal Challenge stock-picking competition
Berkshire Hathaway sounds out investors on yen bond pricing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.