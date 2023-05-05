Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa asleep at the wheel

05 May 2023 - 05:00
Friday, May 5 2023

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC salaries

SA is suffering from a dearth of competent diplomats who understand foreign policy
Opinion
1 day ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa and cabinet need to explain what exactly Pretoria gains from its Russofilia

It would not take much for the US to squeeze the country and send the economy into a tailspin
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: ANC happy with a puppet president

Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly not a man for conflict with the ruling party
Opinion
3 days ago

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman lambastes government for supporting Russia

Ackerman also criticises the ANC for threatening a trade agreement that allows SA exports to enter the US duty-free
Companies
18 hours ago

Business defends BLSA’s support for De Ruyter’s investigation

Business Leadership SA helped fund a controversial independent probe into corruption, crime and sabotage at Eskom
National
9 hours ago
