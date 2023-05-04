Santam at forefront of building community resilience to disasters

A society’s ability to bounce back after disaster is linked to the size of its risk protection gap (RPG). On the risk exposure side, disaster risk preparedness and loss mitigation strategies are important, while access to risk solutions are critical ingredients for protection. When you have a combination of these factors, you build resilience.

It is this resilience that provides a society with the capability to respond and the capacity to recover quickly after natural and man-made disasters. Insurance plays an important role in realising this triple dividend of resilience, most visibly in helping economies bounce back.

Furthermore, the success in reducing the RPG is dependent on prioritising public-private partnerships for risk management, resilience-building activities and innovative risk solutions.

The climate change-related issues SA faces mean insurers are likely to be judged by the steps they take to limit the impact of climate change, not just by the plans they present. More insurers will need to adapt to emerging climate change-related risks and, in partnership with other role players, lead efforts to address the impact.

For example, Santam, a subsidiary of Sanlam, has introduced a partnership for risk and resilience (P4RR) programme, which aims to assist SA communities become more resilient to disasters triggered by natural hazards.

The establishment of the P4RR programme was in response to calls by the ministry of cooperative governance & traditional affairs for businesses to partner with local government to enhance service delivery capabilities. The call resonated with Santam's vision to narrow the risk protection gap in the markets in which it operates, through collaborative risk management activities and the provision of comprehensive risk solutions.