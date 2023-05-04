Santam at forefront of building community resilience to disasters
Since its launch, the company's P4RR programme has strengthened disaster risk management in 82 municipalities, benefiting over 12.5-million people
A society’s ability to bounce back after disaster is linked to the size of its risk protection gap (RPG). On the risk exposure side, disaster risk preparedness and loss mitigation strategies are important, while access to risk solutions are critical ingredients for protection. When you have a combination of these factors, you build resilience.
It is this resilience that provides a society with the capability to respond and the capacity to recover quickly after natural and man-made disasters. Insurance plays an important role in realising this triple dividend of resilience, most visibly in helping economies bounce back.
Furthermore, the success in reducing the RPG is dependent on prioritising public-private partnerships for risk management, resilience-building activities and innovative risk solutions.
The climate change-related issues SA faces mean insurers are likely to be judged by the steps they take to limit the impact of climate change, not just by the plans they present. More insurers will need to adapt to emerging climate change-related risks and, in partnership with other role players, lead efforts to address the impact.
For example, Santam, a subsidiary of Sanlam, has introduced a partnership for risk and resilience (P4RR) programme, which aims to assist SA communities become more resilient to disasters triggered by natural hazards.
The establishment of the P4RR programme was in response to calls by the ministry of cooperative governance & traditional affairs for businesses to partner with local government to enhance service delivery capabilities. The call resonated with Santam's vision to narrow the risk protection gap in the markets in which it operates, through collaborative risk management activities and the provision of comprehensive risk solutions.
Since the launch of the P4RR in 2012, Santam has reached 82 municipalities, benefiting over 12.5-million people. This is one of many ways Santam advances the aspects of environmental, social and governance (ESG) additionality. The programme has a tangible impact on the ground that extends beyond the beneficiaries of the programme.
The primary goal of the P4RR programme is to reduce risk and build capacity in municipalities and local communities. It also aims to strengthen society's resilience to disasters by building the institutional capacity of disaster management and fire departments in selected municipalities and major cities across the country.
Santam contributes to developing climate change adaptation capabilities in partnership with the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research using the Green Book as a basis for these interventions.
Through this programme, Santam derives economic value through improved municipal capacity to manage risks and exposures in the targeted areas. To improve ownership and sustainability of our interventions, Santam has aligned the implementation of the P4RR programme with the district development model.
The P4RR programme’s interventions include:
- Early warning;
- Climate change adaptation;
- Capacity building;
- Risk deduction; and
- Response and recovery.
Santam also works with civil society organisations to provide relief support after major events and disasters. In collaboration with Gift of the Givers and the SA Red Cross, it provided disaster relief after floods in Ladysmith and eThekwini.
The drought in the Eastern Cape has led to acute water supply challenges, particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. These challenges threaten sustainable development and social stability in the region. The water scarcity has potential to undermine effective firefighting efforts as these largely depend on immediate access to reliable water supplies.
Santam collaborated with the Eastern Cape Disaster Management Centre to implement several mitigation measures in Nelson Mandela Bay. Through this partnership, Santam has:
- provided water tanks and pumps to all nine fire stations and 14 selected nursing homes in the metro;
- provided 180 firefighting foam tanks to optimise water usage in firefighting operations; and
- collaborated with Gift of the Givers to revive two boreholes in Nelson Mandela Bay for a school and a regional hospital.
P4RR exemplifies a shared value initiative as the programme benefits a range of stakeholders, including municipalities, community members and businesses — particularly the insurance sector. An independent study of Santam’s P4RR programme in 2022 revealed that over the past decade, Santam has made a positive contribution to disaster risk management and fire services in SA.
These contributions include strengthening institutional capacity of governmental partners, forging new cross-sectoral partnerships and modalities for stakeholder co-operation and prompting innovation in the sector.
The study found that the P4RR programme components are yielding sustainable developmental outcomes; helping to build resilient communities in the country; and catalysing significant improvements. It has also engendered collective ownership to reduce risks and build resilience in the face of increasing losses associated with climate change and variability.
About the author: Neptal Khoza is head of market development at Santam.
This article was sponsored by Sanlam.