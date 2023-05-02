CARL KRUGER: Here’s the thing about copper

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
To avoid disaster in 2035 — now only 12 years away — SA needs to declare war on copper theft
MEC knew at the weekend about food supply problems at Soweto hospital
The ANC has approved a new process to interview prospective premier candidates ahead of next year's poll
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Hinton warns on growing dangers of developments in artificial intelligence
The trainer hopes to make history with Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear at Newmarket
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
I live in SA, a country riddled with crime. The crime I am most concerned with is copper cable theft. I have been marketing a cable maintenance system that includes an early warning theft device, to entities that control enormous quantities of above- and below-ground copper cables, including municipalities, rail transport utilities, mines, energy producers and factories.
All of them admit they have a cable theft problem, but precious few choose to do anything substantive about it. It dawned on me that these people know very little about this element called copper and what the future holds in store for their respective entities if they don’t deal with this dire situation timeously.
When it comes to protecting our copper resources there is no such a thing as worrying about it tomorrow. What will our children and our children’s children say when they are left in darkness and unable to convey electricity to homes and workplaces?
Here are some things they, and you, should know about copper and the role it plays in the economy.
Copper is mined in various parts of the world, but the main producers are North and South America. Copper ore is mainly mined in quarry-type mines, by a drilling and blasting process. Large chunks of rock are crushed, usually on site, into golf ball-sized pieces, then transported in huge vehicles to the processing plants. At this point the rock contains less than 1% raw copper.
Two processes are used extract the copper from the ore, dependent on the type of ore, to refine the copper to 99.99% purity. These are hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy. These processes yield about 50% of the world’s copper and the other 50% comes from recycled metal (which, incidentally, where stolen copper ends up).
Copper mining is a dangerous process, because to extract the pure copper from the copper ore (less than 1% copper) to get to 99.9% pure copper, results in many pollutants. These are dangerous to individuals and the environment. Chemicals are used to leach the mineral out of ore, and exposed water is contaminated forever.
Copper needs to be regarded as a precious resource.
The main uses of copper are currency, cooking pots, wiring, electronics and jewellery. But it is predicted that by 2035 the world will have moved towards an all-electric society. Almost everything we know today that runs on fuel will have disappeared and been replaced by electrical devices, cars being the obvious example.
That sounds like an exciting world, except for one major problem: the world’s known copper reserves will only be able to meet 80% of forecast demand in 2035. That is a good few million tonnes of a copper supply shortfall. An expected doubling of demand for copper by 2035 will create unprecedented and untenable problems.
Even worse for countries such as SA is that the major copper-using countries will get preferential access to the copper reserves, mainly because they have the funds and are able to meet the demands of first-world consumers.
To avoid disaster in 2035 — now only 12 years away — SA needs to protect its assets, including our copper resources. Most of SA’s copper mines will have closed by then, and our remaining reserves will not be able meet the country’s needs. Purchasing from other countries will be almost impossible.
Copper needs to be regarded as a precious resource. It is now the most important metal, and we are already running short of it. Copper theft is aggravating the situation, and failing to deal with the scourge decisively means we will all pay the price.
We must at all costs protect copper that is vulnerable to theft, because if we fail to do so we may not have enough copper in future to replace stolen copper cables. Imagine what would happen if some people have electricity and others don’t, because their cable has been stolen and could not be replaced.
We need to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, buildings, roads, transport and agricultural facilities while we have the copper to do so. People must lose the mindset of destruction. It is not normal to destroy what you struggled for. We must explore new mining opportunities, before all existing copper mines in SA slowly fade away.
• Kruger markets an electronic early warning system for the prevention of copper cable theft.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARL KRUGER: Here’s the thing about copper
In just 12 years most of SA’s copper mines will have closed and purchasing it from other countries will be nearly impossible
I live in SA, a country riddled with crime. The crime I am most concerned with is copper cable theft. I have been marketing a cable maintenance system that includes an early warning theft device, to entities that control enormous quantities of above- and below-ground copper cables, including municipalities, rail transport utilities, mines, energy producers and factories.
All of them admit they have a cable theft problem, but precious few choose to do anything substantive about it. It dawned on me that these people know very little about this element called copper and what the future holds in store for their respective entities if they don’t deal with this dire situation timeously.
When it comes to protecting our copper resources there is no such a thing as worrying about it tomorrow. What will our children and our children’s children say when they are left in darkness and unable to convey electricity to homes and workplaces?
Here are some things they, and you, should know about copper and the role it plays in the economy.
Copper is mined in various parts of the world, but the main producers are North and South America. Copper ore is mainly mined in quarry-type mines, by a drilling and blasting process. Large chunks of rock are crushed, usually on site, into golf ball-sized pieces, then transported in huge vehicles to the processing plants. At this point the rock contains less than 1% raw copper.
Two processes are used extract the copper from the ore, dependent on the type of ore, to refine the copper to 99.99% purity. These are hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy. These processes yield about 50% of the world’s copper and the other 50% comes from recycled metal (which, incidentally, where stolen copper ends up).
Copper mining is a dangerous process, because to extract the pure copper from the copper ore (less than 1% copper) to get to 99.9% pure copper, results in many pollutants. These are dangerous to individuals and the environment. Chemicals are used to leach the mineral out of ore, and exposed water is contaminated forever.
The main uses of copper are currency, cooking pots, wiring, electronics and jewellery. But it is predicted that by 2035 the world will have moved towards an all-electric society. Almost everything we know today that runs on fuel will have disappeared and been replaced by electrical devices, cars being the obvious example.
That sounds like an exciting world, except for one major problem: the world’s known copper reserves will only be able to meet 80% of forecast demand in 2035. That is a good few million tonnes of a copper supply shortfall. An expected doubling of demand for copper by 2035 will create unprecedented and untenable problems.
Even worse for countries such as SA is that the major copper-using countries will get preferential access to the copper reserves, mainly because they have the funds and are able to meet the demands of first-world consumers.
To avoid disaster in 2035 — now only 12 years away — SA needs to protect its assets, including our copper resources. Most of SA’s copper mines will have closed by then, and our remaining reserves will not be able meet the country’s needs. Purchasing from other countries will be almost impossible.
Copper needs to be regarded as a precious resource. It is now the most important metal, and we are already running short of it. Copper theft is aggravating the situation, and failing to deal with the scourge decisively means we will all pay the price.
We must at all costs protect copper that is vulnerable to theft, because if we fail to do so we may not have enough copper in future to replace stolen copper cables. Imagine what would happen if some people have electricity and others don’t, because their cable has been stolen and could not be replaced.
We need to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, buildings, roads, transport and agricultural facilities while we have the copper to do so. People must lose the mindset of destruction. It is not normal to destroy what you struggled for. We must explore new mining opportunities, before all existing copper mines in SA slowly fade away.
• Kruger markets an electronic early warning system for the prevention of copper cable theft.
Anglo kicks off quarter on positive note as copper lifts overall output
Illegal copper mining sparks crackdown in Amazon
Can recycling keep net zero goals on track?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANDILE NTINGI: Ending infrastructure vandalism requires enforcement
Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off power grid, DRDGold warns
Mining output shrinks by more than expected as power cuts bite
Joburg appeals to residents to help stop cable thieves
EDITORIAL: Scrap metal export ban an admission of defeat
Treasury warns power cuts could ignite civil unrest
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa should use strong mandate to root out crime and graft
Soldiers at Eskom power stations no deterrent to crime
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.