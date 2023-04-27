KASHIF WICOMB: Democracy in detention on Freedom Day

Investors are torn between better-than-expected Big Tech earnings and fears of further pain in the US banking sector
This year’s celebration of Freedom Day under the theme “Consolidating & Safeguarding Democratic Gains” is 12 months shy of the country’s first democratic elections. However, the threat of our democracy becalmed in the doldrums could be a reality unless we up our game, judging from our daily lived experiences and the Economist Intelligence Unit’s most recent Democracy Index.
Customarily, Freedom Day honours those who fought for democracy, paving the way for an equal, representative, nonracial nation. It also offers the opportunity to reflect on SA’s progress and to consider how we can further strengthen our democracy.
Perhaps a point of departure could be the 2022 Democracy Index report, which ranked SA 45th in the world with an overall score of 7.05. That classifies the country as a “flawed democracy”; only Mauritius could be described as a full democracy in Africa, according to the report.
The report provides a snapshot of the state of democracy worldwide, including 165 independent states and two territories. The index is complied using five categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.
Based on its scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then classified as one of four types of regime: “full democracy”, “flawed democracy”, “hybrid regime” or “authoritarian regime”.
The index provides a global perspective, but what are the daily lived experiences in our democracy? Undoubtedly, SA has made significant progress in transforming from an apartheid state into a democratic one. But a question often posed is how we celebrate democracy when SA continues to face crises on multiple fronts, threatening the gains and the very foundation of our constitutional values?
Triple challenges
The triple challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment have pushed us into a state of crime and corruption. These two monsters have become the greatest impediments to the country's growth and development,and are arguably the biggest threats to democracy. Through corruption, criminals can obtain protection from public officials, influence political decisions and infiltrate state structures and legitimate business.
The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) has previously cautioned that one the biggest threats to SA’s economic stability, viability and infrastructure development is the untold havoc wrought by the so-called construction mafias and protection rackets. (“Construction mafias and protection rackets threaten to stifle the economy”, September 29 2022).
Just this past week we read that slain activist Loyiso Nkohla confided in a friend about being extorted, hinting that his life was in danger. Long not thereafter Nkohla was shot dead during a meeting at the Philippi railway station. He had a contract to act as a social mediator for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, facilitating the resettlement of families who illegally erected shacks along the metro’s largest rail corridor.
Issues such as the above place major barriers to consolidating the gains of democracy and boldly proclaiming the realisation of “A Better Life For All”.
In 2014, 20 years into freedom and democracy, the Economist report highlighted some of the country’s accomplishments, including political stability, economic growth, social transformation, and its international standing. SA had become a respected member of the international community, with a strong role in regional and global diplomacy, and had gained a reputation for promoting human rights and democracy.
However, the government's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, among other factors, has undermined the country’s diplomatic standing, especially in Western countries. The perception that SA can no longer speak for the continent on international affairs is being documented in the mainstream media daily. It is a pity that SA is being judged over its divergent views by taking a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
SA still has one of the highest rates of violent crime in the world, with ongoing concerns about gang violence, gender-based violence and police brutality. The 20-year review highlighted the ongoing challenge of land reform, with concerns about the slow pace of redistribution and the need for more effective policies to address historic injustices in land ownership.
More of the same?
The 30-year review will probably repeat those problems and add a few more such as the energy crisis, the state of the post-Covid economy, global conflict, and unemployment of about 46% (especially among the youth, where it is said to be as high as 70%).
Given the worldwide praise for our constitution being one of the most liberal, one would expect SA to be flexing as a “full democracy”, both in daily lived experiences and among global ranking bodies. Nevertheless, the task remains within our reach, and it is our duty to safeguard what democracy we have, flawed as it is.
Winston Churchill once said “the truth is incontrovertible”. Our truth is that we can only enjoy the full benefits of our democracy if SA changes gears and offers a space for visionary leadership and the development of strong institutions.
• Wicomb, a member of the president’s B-BBEE Advisory Council, is president of the Progressive Professionals Forum, which comprises professionals and businesspeople who subscribe to the values of the Freedom Charter and the constitution.
KASHIF WICOMB: Democracy in detention on Freedom Day
South Africans can only enjoy the full benefits of our democracy if the country changes gears
