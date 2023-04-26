Opinion

CARTOON: Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy

26 April 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, April 26 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate stores after filing for bankruptcy

The retailer will close all its stores and liquidate inventory over the next two months after its turnaround failed
Drowning in debt: Bed, Bath & Beyond files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

The filing will allow it to begin liquidating 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby shops immediately
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to raise $1bn stave off bankruptcy

Embattled home goods retailer to offer preferred stock and warrants
Bed Bath & Beyond slumps with spending on home goods

US company makes agreements for $500m in financing to steady the ship
