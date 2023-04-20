Metal slips amid expectation that central banks will hike rates further to contain inflationary pressures
SA’s appalling international relations conduct is coming back to bite Pretoria
Electricity minister’s proposal to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants could jeopardise SA’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
It already had 330,000 active money accounts by the end of 2022
Inflation has remained stubbornly high in SA since peaking in July 2022 at 7.8%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Fighting rages in Khartoum as RSF forces target the army’s headquarters and airport
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
There is renewed interest in the World Endurance Championship with several manufacturers returning
CARTOON: Electoral reform farce
Civil society heads to Constitutional Court over election law
WATCH: Why new election law worries civil action groups so much
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: SA’s two-bubble problem
ANC support falls below 50% before crucial 2024 vote, poll shows
