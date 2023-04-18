Opinion

CARTOON: Plastering over Eskom disaster

18 April 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, April 18 2023
Tuesday, April 18 2023

EDITORIAL: Ramokgopa’s coal plant refurbishment plan will cost us dearly

Extending the life of coal-fired power plants is a  bad idea
Opinion
1 day ago

New targets to end energy crisis on the cards as reality hits Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa to present proposals for adjustments to the cabinet in the coming weeks
National
4 days ago

Government must spend to fix load-shedding, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says

If borrowing costs have to rise to fund diesel purchases, then that is a necessary trade-off
National
5 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths grow in the dark

While power minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa advocates for increased investment in coal-fired power stations, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says no ...
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa calls for changes to energy plan

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
National
13 hours ago
Monday, April 17 2023
Monday, April 17 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: The travel challenge facing SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AYABONGA CAWE: Challenges in sleepy citrus ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TEMBA NOLUTSHUNGU: An idiot’s guide to wrecking ...
Opinion
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LAWSON NAIDOO AND DAN MAFORA: Top court vacancy ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.