NICK VAN RENSBURG: Adapting to regime change, single or multiple

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
The permit system is due to lapse at the end of June, which means 178,000 ZEP holders and their families could become illegal foreigners
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Pentagon says suspect Jack Teixeira’s leaks were a ‘deliberate, criminal act’
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
As investors, we must always be aware of the regime we are operating in and be especially aware of regime change that could cause big asset reallocation flows.
It is likely that we are at the end of a 15-year pro-US regime, the end of a decade of zero interest rates, and now entering a more volatile geopolitical regime after the peak of globalisation. The resulting asset reallocation flows could be profound.
During the pro-US regime, US equities grew to more than 60% share of the global equity market value, despite the country only contributing 25% of global GDP, while S&P 500 companies earned 62% of their revenue inside the US. This demand for US equities and US Treasuries also drove US dollar strength. How much more relative upside could there be for US assets?
As a result of the steep US rate hikes, US money market funds are becoming a legitimate asset class for the first time in a decade, with yields approaching 5%. Money market funds are competition for US bank deposits and will compete with US equities and Treasuries soon enough.
Geopolitical volatility arose with the unexpected vote for Brexit in the UK, and Trump in the US. Neither of these compare with the invasion by Russia of Ukraine in February 2022.
Financial markets have struggled to anticipate these extraordinary events, being caught off guard every time. They failed to anticipate Brexit, Trump, Covid-19, the Ukraine invasion, and even made all-time highs after the Federal Reserve announced the end of a decade of loose monetary policy.
Why is that? Fewer (US) managers try to anticipate these events, which slows the discounting process of news into share prices. Passive funds forecast absolutely nothing, while active managers who do anticipate, are a shrinking percentage of total global assets under management. This results in a longer lag for markets to react to global events, after which markets tend to respond violently.
It is clear the US and China are attempting to decouple, and while the data does not show the effects of deglobalisation as yet, companies are diversifying their production bases out of China. This is a clear inflationary trend. Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) recently said that chips in its new Arizona factory were initially expected to cost 50% more than Taiwanese produced chips, but now believes they are more likely to be 100% more expensive.
Banking crises happen much faster today, due to faster dissemination of panic news via social media, and the ease of phone banking apps.
The greatest beneficiary of the past era of globalisation has been Apple, the largest stock in the US, and the world.
While more passive markets are slow to anticipate events, banking crises happen much faster today, due to faster dissemination of panic news via social media, and the ease of phone banking apps. A bank run is mere hours away as Silicon Valley Bank, learnt in March, when a quarter of its deposits left in a day.
Shorter term, markets will need to deal with a few variables not widely discussed yet.
The US debt ceiling is likely to be contentious and there is a high probability for the process to run beyond the X-date when the US Treasury runs out of funds. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen estimated the date to be in early June, while some forecasters believe it to be by August. A US sovereign debt downgrade seems a high-probability event as well. It is a US-centric event with potential ripples to the rest of the world, as we question the global risk-free rate.
On a positive note, the probability of a diplomatic solution in Russia-Ukraine is rising off a low base. Presidents Xi Jinping from China, Emmanual Macron from France and Luiz Lula da Silva from Brazil would like a seat at the diplomacy table. Ukraine is the least likely to want to negotiate, but the debt ceiling could limit future payments from the US, without which Ukraine cannot win the war.
Should the various parties succeed in pulling off the unthinkable, then equities and currencies in the EU, UK, emerging markets and Japan should outperform. Chinese equities should outperform the most if it lost the Russian taint due to their “unlimited friendship”. Expectations are low, and early signposts are positive.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) could cause ructions if it abruptly changed policy. Japanese investors own $3.9-trillion in mostly global bonds, and a retreat to Japan would be bullish yen and Japanese equities, while bearish carry trades such as the rand & New Zealand dollar. The new governor said on Wednesday that the BOJ will take its time, so this risk seems less imminent than expected by the market but remains a risk for 2023.
The single greatest tail risk would be a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The greatest victims would include emerging market and Nasdaq equities. Apple has 76% revenue exposure to China, unbeknown to its shareholders, who value it on 26 times earnings. The Taiwan risk seems low until the Taiwanese elections in January 2024.
Markets will end up responding to (not anticipating) one event after another. Those of us who search for signposts of events to come, must adapt our timing to the slower pulse of the more passive markets. Being early is functionally indistinguishable from being wrong.
Those who want to win, have to adapt to the effects of passive markets, and be prepared for regime change, especially multiple regimes changing at the same time.
• Van Rensburg is a strategy consultant to All Weather Capital.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NICK VAN RENSBURG: Adapting to regime change, single or multiple
It is likely that we entering a more volatile geopolitical era after the peak of globalisation
As investors, we must always be aware of the regime we are operating in and be especially aware of regime change that could cause big asset reallocation flows.
It is likely that we are at the end of a 15-year pro-US regime, the end of a decade of zero interest rates, and now entering a more volatile geopolitical regime after the peak of globalisation. The resulting asset reallocation flows could be profound.
During the pro-US regime, US equities grew to more than 60% share of the global equity market value, despite the country only contributing 25% of global GDP, while S&P 500 companies earned 62% of their revenue inside the US. This demand for US equities and US Treasuries also drove US dollar strength. How much more relative upside could there be for US assets?
As a result of the steep US rate hikes, US money market funds are becoming a legitimate asset class for the first time in a decade, with yields approaching 5%. Money market funds are competition for US bank deposits and will compete with US equities and Treasuries soon enough.
Geopolitical volatility arose with the unexpected vote for Brexit in the UK, and Trump in the US. Neither of these compare with the invasion by Russia of Ukraine in February 2022.
Financial markets have struggled to anticipate these extraordinary events, being caught off guard every time. They failed to anticipate Brexit, Trump, Covid-19, the Ukraine invasion, and even made all-time highs after the Federal Reserve announced the end of a decade of loose monetary policy.
Why is that? Fewer (US) managers try to anticipate these events, which slows the discounting process of news into share prices. Passive funds forecast absolutely nothing, while active managers who do anticipate, are a shrinking percentage of total global assets under management. This results in a longer lag for markets to react to global events, after which markets tend to respond violently.
It is clear the US and China are attempting to decouple, and while the data does not show the effects of deglobalisation as yet, companies are diversifying their production bases out of China. This is a clear inflationary trend. Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) recently said that chips in its new Arizona factory were initially expected to cost 50% more than Taiwanese produced chips, but now believes they are more likely to be 100% more expensive.
The greatest beneficiary of the past era of globalisation has been Apple, the largest stock in the US, and the world.
While more passive markets are slow to anticipate events, banking crises happen much faster today, due to faster dissemination of panic news via social media, and the ease of phone banking apps. A bank run is mere hours away as Silicon Valley Bank, learnt in March, when a quarter of its deposits left in a day.
Shorter term, markets will need to deal with a few variables not widely discussed yet.
The US debt ceiling is likely to be contentious and there is a high probability for the process to run beyond the X-date when the US Treasury runs out of funds. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen estimated the date to be in early June, while some forecasters believe it to be by August. A US sovereign debt downgrade seems a high-probability event as well. It is a US-centric event with potential ripples to the rest of the world, as we question the global risk-free rate.
On a positive note, the probability of a diplomatic solution in Russia-Ukraine is rising off a low base. Presidents Xi Jinping from China, Emmanual Macron from France and Luiz Lula da Silva from Brazil would like a seat at the diplomacy table. Ukraine is the least likely to want to negotiate, but the debt ceiling could limit future payments from the US, without which Ukraine cannot win the war.
Should the various parties succeed in pulling off the unthinkable, then equities and currencies in the EU, UK, emerging markets and Japan should outperform. Chinese equities should outperform the most if it lost the Russian taint due to their “unlimited friendship”. Expectations are low, and early signposts are positive.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) could cause ructions if it abruptly changed policy. Japanese investors own $3.9-trillion in mostly global bonds, and a retreat to Japan would be bullish yen and Japanese equities, while bearish carry trades such as the rand & New Zealand dollar. The new governor said on Wednesday that the BOJ will take its time, so this risk seems less imminent than expected by the market but remains a risk for 2023.
The single greatest tail risk would be a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The greatest victims would include emerging market and Nasdaq equities. Apple has 76% revenue exposure to China, unbeknown to its shareholders, who value it on 26 times earnings. The Taiwan risk seems low until the Taiwanese elections in January 2024.
Markets will end up responding to (not anticipating) one event after another. Those of us who search for signposts of events to come, must adapt our timing to the slower pulse of the more passive markets. Being early is functionally indistinguishable from being wrong.
Those who want to win, have to adapt to the effects of passive markets, and be prepared for regime change, especially multiple regimes changing at the same time.
• Van Rensburg is a strategy consultant to All Weather Capital.
MORE:
DUMISANI NDLOVU: Bidcorp set to cash in on the return of eating out
RICHARD SHEPHERD: Year of the Rabbit starts an emerging market bull run
SHANE WATKINS: Time to be greedy when others are fearful
CHRIS REDDY: SA Retail — sifting the wheat from the chaff
PRINCE MOPAI: A spring in SA tourism’s step
JARRED HOUSTON: Like RMI, sleeping giant Old Mutual needs to unlock value
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cyril Ramaphosa urges investors to back investment drive despite power crisis
Spacecraft-maker ispace’s shares skyrocket on market debut
ENOCH GODONGWANA: SA’s economic reforms will fuel an accelerated pace of ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.