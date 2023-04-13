Cooler-than-expected US inflation data leads to bullion prices inching up, despite a potential reduction in appeal due to rising interest rates
Despite their their worst annual earnings on record, increased sales volumes and improved sentiment offer developers a much-needed breather
Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Suppliers discuss possible MacBook assembly and production in Thailand with Apple, as the tech giant seeks to expand its manufacturing presence beyond China
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Earlier in 2023, the UN estimated that more than 250-million in Africa were experiencing hunger
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
The limited-edition Mustang packs a powerful punch with a bolt-on supercharger kit, bespoke performance parts and a Shelby-spec leather upgrade. Get yours for R2.8m
Without a systemic tail to the March banking blow-up, some of the $500bn or so that went to ground in cash money market funds in recent weeks could seep back to wider markets.
As investors assess fallout of US regional bank failures and Credit Suisse’s demise in Europe, it seems likely credit conditions will tighten further as a result. But fear of systemic contagion seems wide of the mark...
MIKE DOLAN: Equities face risk-free hurdle to lure investors back after cash dash
IMF sees no deep recession ahead so there may be some rebalancing of extreme money fund flows after bank failures
