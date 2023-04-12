SCOTT TIMCKE: Artificial intelligence can help us think more holistically about cybersecurity

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
At stake are trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether SA can be a secure node in global trade
The transparent governance of technology is a central pillar of the fourth edition of the King report, “Corporate Governance” (King IV), released in November 2016.
Yet due to the pace of product development in the digital economy in the intervening years there is a need to add a cross-sector supplement that develops new judgments for data governance and cybersecurity. At stake is whether SA can furnish trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether it is a secure node in global trade.
With more business and civil encounters mediated by apps, platforms and networks, there must be a broad acceptance that cybersecurity is of the utmost importance, regardless of their form of incorporation or whether the entity is from the corporate, state, or nonprofit sector. Given that the digital economy rests on networks, trusted and secure digital marketplaces are everyone’s concern.
Certainly, these obligations must be proportional to the size, resources and complexity of an organisation. Technical standard setting does not make sense, due to the pace of innovation and product development. However, broad mandatory review areas are advisable. If basic and practical security procedures come second to a speculative horizon scan, governance proverbially overlooks what needs to be done now to ensure that an organisation exists in the future. But the issue is also wider than a review area for any one organisation.
In its reporting in 2022 on the national and provincial audit outcomes the auditor-general was quick to link the general environment of noncompliance with procurement legislation with “the vulnerability of government systems to cybersecurity attacks because of weak information technology governance and security controls”. Its assessment is also that the auditees had not made progress towards the objectives outlined in the National Cybersecurity Policy Framework, partly because “there were no implementation timelines”.
Complement emphasis
The result is that government departments, municipalities and state-owned enterprises “had no choice but to use the State Information Technology Agency’s unsupported and vulnerable infrastructure to access their financial systems, which exposed the government to cyberthreats”.
Artificial intelligence (AI) ethics is one maturing research field that can be drawn upon to help create a cross-sector supplement. Another area is the regulatory developments from the continental arenas, such as the AU Data Governance Framework. The addition of AI ethics would complement the existing emphasis in King IV on “the exercise of ethical and effective leadership”. This would also be consistent with the “apply and explain” model.
As King IV is characterised by integrated reporting, the basic considerations of AI ethics can help prompt organisations to think about effectively responding to the various conditions presented by digitally mediated life. Drawing upon this research field can also help governance to avoid the pitfalls of the “hype cycle” created by Silicon Valley marketers. The more reasonable and grounded understanding of the effect of technology on organisations that AI ethics presents is useful to deal with day-to-day cybersecurity issues.
A holistic and mindful cross-sector supplement should recognise that cybersecurity is a common good for collective economic health, integral to all parts of the SA market and society. Developing this kind of supplementation would be consistent with thinking that sound corporate governance is an essential component of corporate citizenship; that the actions of all firms and organisations ultimately accumulate to create a network for a trusted marketplace.
• Dr Timcke is senior research associate at Cape Town-based think-tank Research ICT Africa, specialising in data governance and AI ethics.
SCOTT TIMCKE: Artificial intelligence can help us think more holistically about cybersecurity
