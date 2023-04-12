JESSE NAIDOO: How the jobless slide off ‘slippery ladders’ as labour supply exceeds demand

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Unemployment is extremely high in SA. The unemployment rate did fall somewhat in the early years of the century — to a low of 21.5% in 2008 — but it has climbed steadily since, and with the severe pandemic-induced recession of the last few years the rate is now even worse than its previous peak of 31.5% in 2003.
It is easy to imagine that at the individual level there is nothing but unemployment, now and forever. It is not true: as in other countries, the SA economy is continuously reshaping itself, reallocating workers and jobs across firms and sectors.
One of the only studies to look at SA labour market dynamics is a 2018 paper by Andrew Kerr, professor of economics at the University of Cape Town. He uses administrative data from all taxpaying employers to show that gross worker turnover — the total number of hires and separations — amounts to about 50% of the workforce annually.
If this number seems high, remember that job-to-job transitions are, in a sense, counted twice. Suppose there are two firms with five workers each. If just one worker switches jobs with one at the other firm, there are two separations and two hires, and gross worker turnover would be 40%. In reality there are many transitions from employment to unemployment, or vice versa, that also count towards this number. Kerr points out that this level of worker flow is not out of line with those experienced in many Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies.
Even many workers who are by any reasonable definition disadvantaged will have some connection to the labour market. In a 2022 paper, Hannah Dawson, an anthropologist and postdoctoral researcher at Wits University’s Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, gives an ethnographic account of the experiences of young black men, mostly without tertiary education, living in the townships of Johannesburg. Her interest is in how and why they often refuse low-wage jobs, or quit them once hired. Many of the men she interviewed had jobs in the formal sector but for various reasons that she describes did not often stay in them for long.
Fall back
But this pattern of frequent transitions in and out of “marginal” jobs is common for developing countries, according to a forthcoming paper by Kevin Donovan, Will Jianyu Lu and Todd Schoellman — economists at Yale, the Central Bank of Chile and the Minneapolis Federal Reserve respectively. The authors assemble data from 49 countries on workers’ transitions in and out of employment, and show that workers in developing countries have higher rates of entry and exit from employment than workers in rich countries.
How is this consistent with the fact that unemployment rates tend to be higher in poor countries? The authors offer the metaphor of a “slippery ladder”: many workers find low-wage jobs easily, but do not progress to better-paying ones and often fall back into unemployment, or the informal sector.
Because it is inexpensive to design interventions that affect the information available to workers and firms, there have been several high-quality experimental studies on job search and hiring in SA. Such interventions create fewer logistical and ethical problems than, say, trying to retrain workers.
One study shows that providing job applicants with reference letters from previous employers increases the number of successful applications and eventual employment; another, that helping jobseekers plan their searches results in more interviews; and another, that providing credible information about applicants’ skills (numeracy or communication) increases the number of applications sent by jobseekers, and subsequently their employment and earnings.
These are all exceptionally high-quality studies. Still, such interventions, even if faithfully scaled up, cannot bring unemployment down by much. Possibly more effective might be a version of the intervention during a 2021 study by Marianne Bertrand and Bruno Crepon, two professors of economics at the University of Chicago and Ensae (France). The authors provided legal consulting services and training to a random subset of small and medium-sized businesses. It seems many of these businesses had a poor understanding of labour law, and the treatment was effective in changing their perceptions of how costly or difficult hiring or dismissing workers would be.
Long queues
When the authors followed up with these firms six months after the experiment, the “treated” firms had expanded by 12% on average relative to control firms. Unfortunately, they did not study the effects on profitability — we would hope that the induced growth was profitable, and therefore likely to be sustained over the long term. Still, simplifying labour regulations, or even just communicating them more effectively, seems like a promising direction for research or policy change.
So what explains SA’s high and persistent level of unemployment? The obvious answer is also the only plausible one: supply exceeds demand at prevailing wages. The fact that kilometres-long queues of applicants show up for entry-level jobs is clear evidence.
Independent evidence shows that local wages in manufacturing are high relative to a relevant comparison group — those sectors in other countries. When economists compute unit labour costs — a measure of wages relative to labour productivity — they tend to find that almost all African countries look unfavourable. (SA does especially poorly on these metrics, though Ethiopia ranks fairly high on the continent.)
These calculations also tend to replicate the recent rise of labour costs in China. Since some types of low-wage manufacturing (clothing and textiles, for example) are shifting out of China to other Asian countries, these measures are probably picking up something real about labour demand, at least for tradable manufactured goods.
The experiences of SA’s peer economies should temper its expectations about what can be achieved with either informational interventions on the job search side, or even a more radical approach to deregulating labour markets and allowing formal sector wages to fall. SA will not become Sweden soon, and even if it succeeds in bringing unemployment down by half there will still be many “bad” jobs from which people will often quit.
Whether by accident or design, SA policymakers have chosen a combination of high wages and high unemployment, rather than lower levels of both. Perhaps this is the right choice, but I would like to hear someone defend it on those terms. Instead, the usual response is to deny that wages matter for labour demand, or to attack the integrity of anyone who suggests they do.
Markets cannot be browbeaten into submission. Like the wind and the tides, we can only adapt ourselves to their movements.
• Naidoo is a senior lecturer in economics at the University of Pretoria. He writes in his personal capacity.
JESSE NAIDOO: How the jobless slide off ‘slippery ladders’ as labour supply exceeds demand
Many workers find low-wage jobs easily, but do not progress to better-paying ones
