ZIMKHITHA MANYANA: Discrimination against younger staff undermines companies’ potential

Investors watch for latest consumer price and producer price index data
It’s unclear what yet another investment conference in SA might hope to achieve
Key to the difference of views is whether to invest more in the old plants to extend their lifespans
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Activists call for more specific plans on how to reach Paris Agreement goals
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
New law will force suppliers to prove supply chains are not fuelling forest destruction
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
It's now the stylish and desirable premium crossover it ought to have been from the outset
SA corporate culture has long been plagued by the Peter Principle, which states that people are promoted to their level of incompetence. In practice, this means individuals are often promoted within companies until they reach a level where they are no longer effective in their roles.
This approach is often coupled with the theory of bureaucratic incompetence, which posits that large organisations become more inefficient over time as they become more complex and hierarchical. Unfortunately, both of these trends in corporate culture undermine the value of younger staff and limit the potential of these organisations to compete on a global scale.
The recent Floatpays State of Employee Wellbeing Barometer indicates that younger employees (between 18 and 24) generally feel more content with their work environment than their older coworkers. However, to ensure a productive workforce and profitable business, SA employers need to comprehend the factors that influence employee wellbeing across the employee life cycle and adjust their strategies accordingly.
The following factors are a result of favouring older staff in the corporate space:
These trends in corporate culture are not unique to SA. Around the world, younger staff members should be more valued and noticed, and companies should be aware of the downsides of prioritising experience over innovation. Failing to do so undermines the potential of these organisations to compete on a global scale.
Experienced staff with institutional memory are important, but in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment companies must also be agile and adaptive to stay ahead of the curve. This requires a workforce that is diverse, innovative and willing to take risks. That means valuing younger staff.
It is time for SA companies to break free from the Peter Principle and the theory of bureaucratic incompetence. They must recognise the value of their younger staff members and provide them with the opportunities, recognition and support they need to grow and contribute to the company. By doing so they can unleash the full potential of their workforce and compete on a global scale, driving innovation and growth in the SA economy.
• Manyana lectures international relations at Wits University and is pursuing his PhD in political science at the University of Johannesburg.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ZIMKHITHA MANYANA: Discrimination against younger staff undermines companies’ potential
Companies should be aware of the downsides of prioritising experience over innovation
SA corporate culture has long been plagued by the Peter Principle, which states that people are promoted to their level of incompetence. In practice, this means individuals are often promoted within companies until they reach a level where they are no longer effective in their roles.
This approach is often coupled with the theory of bureaucratic incompetence, which posits that large organisations become more inefficient over time as they become more complex and hierarchical. Unfortunately, both of these trends in corporate culture undermine the value of younger staff and limit the potential of these organisations to compete on a global scale.
The recent Floatpays State of Employee Wellbeing Barometer indicates that younger employees (between 18 and 24) generally feel more content with their work environment than their older coworkers. However, to ensure a productive workforce and profitable business, SA employers need to comprehend the factors that influence employee wellbeing across the employee life cycle and adjust their strategies accordingly.
The following factors are a result of favouring older staff in the corporate space:
These trends in corporate culture are not unique to SA. Around the world, younger staff members should be more valued and noticed, and companies should be aware of the downsides of prioritising experience over innovation. Failing to do so undermines the potential of these organisations to compete on a global scale.
Experienced staff with institutional memory are important, but in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment companies must also be agile and adaptive to stay ahead of the curve. This requires a workforce that is diverse, innovative and willing to take risks. That means valuing younger staff.
It is time for SA companies to break free from the Peter Principle and the theory of bureaucratic incompetence. They must recognise the value of their younger staff members and provide them with the opportunities, recognition and support they need to grow and contribute to the company. By doing so they can unleash the full potential of their workforce and compete on a global scale, driving innovation and growth in the SA economy.
• Manyana lectures international relations at Wits University and is pursuing his PhD in political science at the University of Johannesburg.
VATISWA GILIVANE: Bridging a multilayered gender tech-divide
BRONDWYN DOUGLAS: Gender equality in Africa will lift continent’s potential
JEREMY BOSSENGER: The case for smaller, more diverse boards
MARK SMITH: Can SA benefit from a four-day work week?
EDITORIAL: Old boys’ clubs need shaking up, including the ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BRONDWYN DOUGLAS: Gender equality in Africa will lift continent’s potential
VATISWA GILIVANE: Bridging a multilayered gender tech-divide
KEVIN HOLLIDAY: African tech start-ups are grabbing the attention of global ...
JOHAN STEYN: The exciting, but terrifying brave new world of artificial ...
PAUL HOFFMAN: Ageism remains a major frontier of unfair discrimination
LIONEL LAURENT: Job cuts? You ain’t seen nothing yet
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Asians walk into the future with a sense of pride and ...
GEORGE ASAMANI: A world of disruption awaits universities
JOHAN STEYN: Children may lose out if they are not ready for data-driven future ...
Discriminating against older workers makes no business sense
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.