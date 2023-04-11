Opinion

ZIMKHITHA MANYANA: Discrimination against younger staff undermines companies’ potential

Companies should be aware of the downsides of prioritising experience over innovation

11 April 2023 - 05:00 Zimkhitha Manyana
Experienced staff with institutional memory are important, but in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment companies must also be agile and adaptive to stay ahead of the curve. Picture: 123RF/CATHY YEULET
Experienced staff with institutional memory are important, but in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment companies must also be agile and adaptive to stay ahead of the curve. Picture: 123RF/CATHY YEULET

SA corporate culture has long been plagued by the Peter Principle, which states that people are promoted to their level of incompetence. In practice, this means individuals are often promoted within companies until they reach a level where they are no longer effective in their roles.

This approach is often coupled with the theory of bureaucratic incompetence, which posits that large organisations become more inefficient over time as they become more complex and hierarchical. Unfortunately, both of these trends in corporate culture undermine the value of younger staff and limit the potential of these organisations to compete on a global scale.

The recent Floatpays State of Employee Wellbeing Barometer indicates that younger employees (between 18 and 24) generally feel more content with their work environment than their older coworkers. However, to ensure a productive workforce and profitable business, SA employers need to comprehend the factors that influence employee wellbeing across the employee life cycle and adjust their strategies accordingly.

The following factors are a result of favouring older staff in the corporate space:

  • Limited opportunities for growth. One of the most apparent consequences of the Peter Principle is the limited opportunities for growth that it creates for younger staff members. Companies may prioritise promoting older, more experienced employees over younger staff, even if they have similar qualifications or skills. This can lead to younger employees feeling undervalued and underappreciated, as they are given different opportunities to advance their careers. It also means companies may miss out on the fresh ideas and perspectives that younger staff members can bring.
  • Lack of recognition. Another problem with the Peter Principle is that younger staff members may receive different recognition or praise for their achievements or contributions to the company than older colleagues. This can demotivate younger employees, who may feel their efforts go unnoticed. It can also lead to a culture of favouritism, where older employees are given preferential treatment simply because of their seniority within the company.
  • Ignoring their input. Companies may not give younger staff members a seat at the table regarding decision-making, despite their fresh ideas and perspectives. This can be frustrating for younger employees, who may feel that their input needs to be taken more seriously. It can also limit the company’s potential, as it may miss out on innovative ideas and solutions that younger staff members could provide.
  • Overworking. Younger staff members may be given a heavier workload or more extended hours than their older colleagues without the corresponding compensation or recognition. This can lead to burnout and high turnover rates among younger employees, who feel they need to be more valued and overworked. It also means the company may need to utilise its workforce more efficiently, as younger employees may need more opportunities to develop their skills and contribute meaningfully.

These trends in corporate culture are not unique to SA. Around the world, younger staff members should be more valued and noticed, and companies should be aware of the downsides of prioritising experience over innovation. Failing to do so undermines the potential of these organisations to compete on a global scale.

Experienced staff with institutional memory are important, but in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business environment companies must also be agile and adaptive to stay ahead of the curve. This requires a workforce that is diverse, innovative and willing to take risks. That means valuing younger staff.

It is time for SA companies to break free from the Peter Principle and the theory of bureaucratic incompetence. They must recognise the value of their younger staff members and provide them with the opportunities, recognition and support they need to grow and contribute to the company. By doing so they can unleash the full potential of their workforce and compete on a global scale, driving innovation and growth in the SA economy.

• Manyana lectures international relations at Wits University and is pursuing his PhD in political science at the University of Johannesburg.

