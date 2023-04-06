Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The Treasury has for years kept a hawkish eye on public spending and must continue doing that.
Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
The company expects project to come online in the second half of 2025
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Just in time for the 400-year anniversary of the first printing of his (nearly) complete works
CARTOON: Legal spotlight on state of disaster
The state of disaster that wasn’t: electricity crisis measures were ‘already in place’
EDITORIAL: The Eskom falling knife
U-turn on Eskom exemption is just temporary, Godongwana says
WATCH: Enoch Godongwana walks back Eskom exemption notice
PETER BRUCE: End of the state of disaster amid a disaster of state with no end
