CARTOON: Legal spotlight on state of disaster

06 April 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, April 6 2023
Thursday, April 6 2023

The state of disaster that wasn’t: electricity crisis measures were ‘already in place’

Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The Eskom falling knife

The Treasury has for years kept a hawkish eye on public spending and must continue doing that.
39 minutes ago

U-turn on Eskom exemption is just temporary, Godongwana says

The move follows intense discussions with the auditor-general over checks and balances, finance minister clarifies
14 hours ago

WATCH: Enoch Godongwana walks back Eskom exemption notice

Business Day TV spoke to Sakeliga's Legal Officer, Tian Alberts
14 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: End of the state of disaster amid a disaster of state with no end

A perilous energy supply collapse has not been averted by recent panicky government moves
40 minutes ago
Wednesday, April 5 2023
Wednesday, April 5 2023
