PATIENCE NOMBEKO MBAVA: How the Financial & Fiscal Commission serves SA as a constitutional institution

SA is a unitary state with strong, albeit complicated, federal features of intergovernmental fiscal relations. This is compounded by the fact that the political system governing this complex dynamic is balanced by a separation of powers, divided into three branches of government: the legislature, executive and judiciary.
The legislature, which enacts legislation and holds the executive branch of government accountable for its implementation, must be informed, advised and technically supported to make policy decisions to provide checks and balances.
The Financial & Fiscal Commission (FFC) is a product of the multiparty constitutional negotiations that led to the 1994 elections. The inequalities and divisions that characterised SA at the time, as well as the inherent uncertainty of political outcomes, led to a unique settlement, an institution that has no precedent anywhere in the world.
The commission is one of the constitutional institutions established to guard against political excesses and ensure political checks and balances on the fiscal purse with the specific purpose of serving as a guardian of our fledgling democracy and its inherent socioeconomic rights. It was established to limit subjective political decisions regarding the allocation of public financial resources in the spheres of national, provincial and local government.
Through its advice and researched evidence, the potential impact of fiscal choices and various proposed policies are scrutinised to ensure these are in the national interest and that provinces and municipalities are able to provide basic services and perform the functions allocated to them. A well-functioning system of inter-governmental fiscal relations and co-operative governance is at the core of our government. The FFC is therefore a key referee in this structure.
The commission has an expert technical nature, meaning it must provide expert advice to government on financial and fiscal matters. In this regard it spearheaded the method and formula on how public finances should be divided equitably between local, provincial and national government. Up to this day, before the finance minister tables the national budget he must have considered the recommendations and advice of the commission. Subsequent to that, the various committees in parliament with the responsibility to approve the national budget must also seek the advice and recommendations of the commission before they pass the budget. This is mandated by the constitution.
Given the above references and understanding of the FFC’s indispensable and uncompromising role in the constitution, there is little doubt, if any, that its principal and ultimate stakeholder is the national legislature and parliament, to which the commission accounts. In the past 29 years the commission has participated credibly in the co-ordination of fiscal policy in SA, through impartial analyses of intergovernmental transfers and recommendations on fiscal efforts to enhance collaboration between spheres of government.
What the commission has not fully done in line with its mandate is the proper forecasting and monitoring of fiscal rules. This is important because in SA the policy planning process has been characterised by consistent overestimation of GDP growth in the past 10 years. The national government's budgets have consistently been overly optimistic regarding GDP growth since 2008/09, and budget projections have over-estimated inflation since 2016. These consistent errors in projections could have influenced policy decisions, such as planned expenditures and public and private wage negotiations.
Furthermore, emerging market economies such as SA are confronted by distinctive macroeconomic and fiscal management challenges, including vulnerability to external shocks and natural disasters. These challenges require prudent budgeting and forecasting, coupled with fiscal buffers, to be resolved by implementing fiscal rules or other sustainable objectives, thus ensuring that public funds are closely aligned to sustainable and long-term benefits.
This underscores the need for the commission to validate macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts and to monitor fiscal rules. Whether through lack of foresight or lack of political will, the commission — notwithstanding its huge mandate — has struggled to keep pace with evolving technology and innovative research approaches. Its internal systems are outdated, and its processes are inefficient. The constitutional body has been plagued by poor management oversight, noncompliance with legislation and inadequate consequence management.
Recognising that the global context in which the commission operates today is fundamentally different from the climate when its research operations first got under way in the early years of our democracy, the commission has been engaging in a process to catapult it forward regarding its systems and research output, failing which it risks becoming stagnant without influence or lasting impact.
In this regard the commission has since adopted a reviewed organisational structure and a high-level research strategy. As part of our renewal process we have engaged in relocating and consolidating the commission’s offices to fine-tune operational efficiencies. This is important to turn the organisation towards world-class research excellence at every level of operations and uphold effective governance and stability.
The FFC’s constitutional requirement, and its commitment, to perform its responsibilities in a transparent and accountable manner, has necessitated clear and visible consequence management and demand for accountability from various staff.
As in any organisation undergoing change, resistance and vested interests to maintain the status quo, are naturally expected.
Notwithstanding this challenge towards a world-class constitutional body, the FFC remains committed to transparency and accountability, and continues to act without fear, favour or prejudice to discharge its constitutional mandate.
• Dr Mbava chairs the Financial & Fiscal Commission.
PATIENCE NOMBEKO MBAVA: How the Financial & Fiscal Commission serves SA as a constitutional institution
Commission remains committed to transparency and accountability
