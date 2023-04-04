Opinion

CARTOON: Behind Eskom’s exemption

04 April 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, April 4 2023
Tuesday, April 4 2023

Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO

The finance minister has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA
National
22 hours ago

Sars just misses its tax target as power cuts cost R60bn in lost revenue

Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
National
17 hours ago

Final nods for Eskom transmission firm in the next few weeks

New arm will help improve utility’s outlook next year as it heads for expected R32bn pretax loss
National
3 days ago

SA may buy electricity from Karpowership via Mozambique

The utility is considering buying electricity from a plant to be located off the coast of Mozambique
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA must guard against load-shedding complacency

The decrease in power outages is far from a harbinger of better times ahead
Opinion
4 days ago
Monday, April 3 2023
Monday, April 3 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: SA’s Russian friendship angers ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Basic income grant modelling shows how to do it ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Is SA ready for the DA’s ‘modern’ ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Mbeki speaks truth to power
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.