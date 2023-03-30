Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall as analysts predict a possible end of the Kurdistan-Iraq premium, while US crude stockpiles unexpectedly drop
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
Veil of secrecy soon to be lifted if asset manager’s board has its way
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
2022 Alexforbes survey shows that 19 of SA's 20 largest fund managers are Level 1 BEE contributors
The Reserve Bank is expected to switch to pause mode after this MPC meeting, assuming limited changes to its medium-term inflation forecasts and an expected pause by the US Fed
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
Having won a $21.88bn contract with the US government, many of the problems surfaced that couch-surfers experienced, including nausea and eyestrain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Central bank peer pressure
ARTHUR KAMP: MPC unlikely to halt rate hikes this week
WATCH: Expectations for SA Reserve Bank’s MPC meeting
KARL W SMITH: Insurance for all bank deposits is a manageable cost
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Bank likely to raise rates due to risk of turbulence and capital flight
Treasury to reassess GDP growth outlook, says Godongwana
