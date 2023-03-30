Opinion

CARTOON: Central bank peer pressure

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 30 2023
Thursday, March 30 2023

ARTHUR KAMP: MPC unlikely to halt rate hikes this week

The Reserve Bank is expected to switch to pause mode after this MPC meeting, assuming limited changes to its medium-term inflation forecasts and an ...
Opinion
2 hours ago

WATCH: Expectations for SA Reserve Bank’s MPC meeting

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor-at-large for Business Day
Economy
14 hours ago

KARL W SMITH: Insurance for all bank deposits is a manageable cost

There are those who are worried that a blanket guarantee would encourage risk-taking, but sticking with the current system is the bigger risk
Opinion
2 hours ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Bank likely to raise rates due to risk of turbulence and capital flight

As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Opinion
1 day ago

Treasury to reassess GDP growth outlook, says Godongwana

Reassessment will have to take account of increased intensity of load-shedding
National
2 days ago
Wednesday, March 29 2023
Wednesday, March 29 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: DA’s young Brink takes Pretoria’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STEVEN KUO: Instead of a middle finger to the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff’s painful lesson
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Call it what it is, Minister Ramokgopa
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: SA has so many layers in its rugby ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.