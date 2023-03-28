Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms
Opposition politics in SA is in a sorry state
Labour lawyer backs Cosatu's stance on workers’ constitutional rights
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Coal export prices increased by more than 100% in 2022
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
Tens of thousands had flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
The idea that finance is an arm of the state is back — and global banking is likely to be reshaped by it.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s constitution itch
Latest polls show ANC has sunk to new lows with voters
2024 elections in a precarious position
NEWS ANALYSIS: President flexes party muscle through cabinet appointments
TONY LEON: The nightmare keeping us awake during load-shedding: Malema in the Union Buildings
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: General election 2024 looms with no riskless choices
