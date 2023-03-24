Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s false front

24 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 24 2023
Friday, March 24 2023

EDITORIAL: Hands off Karyn Maughan

Zuma’s prosecution of veteran reporter is absurd and should be dismissed
Opinion
1 day ago

Zuma is a litigant of note, Geoff Budlender tells court

Zuma was in court for his private prosecution of senior advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan
National
3 days ago

Mpofu questions authority of three judges in Zuma’s case against Downer and Maughan

Zuma’s legal team argues that issues raised must be heard and decided by the court hearing the criminal matter against the senior state advocate and ...
National
1 day ago

Downer must go to jail, ‘finish and klaar’, if found guilty, says Mpofu

State prosecutor has ‘confessed’ a ‘crime’ was committed when journalist Karyn Maughan was given former President Jacob Zuma’s medical record, Dali ...
National
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma’s court fight with Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan is postponed

The adjournment was due to the fact that both Downer and Maughan have both filed applications to set aside the private prosecutions
National
1 month ago
Thursday, March 23 2023
Thursday, March 23 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JANNIE ROSSOUW: Does Ramaphosa take us for fools?
Opinion
2.
SIMON WOLFE: What’s going on in Botswana?
Opinion
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Vodacom and Telkom could follow MTN ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SA spiralling into a gangster state
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: The optics of coincidences
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.