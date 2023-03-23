JANNIE ROSSOUW: Does Ramaphosa take us for fools?

Investors turn to the safe-haven asset amid expectations of a coming low-interest environment
I have been arguing for many years that all levels of government in SA should only buy vehicles manufactured in the country. By government at all levels I mean the presidency, cabinet ministers, central government, provincial government and municipalities.
Research conducted a few years ago showed that the adoption of such a policy at the level of just the central and provincial governments would stimulate SA’s GDP by a full percentage point. In a country desperately looking for opportunities to stimulate economic growth, this looks like a logical policy option.
We make excellent vehicles in SA that make all of us proudly South African. Surely politicians also want to be proudly South African? Leading by example and being seen driving in locally manufactured vehicles is therefore an obvious choice.
ANC politicians do not wish to be weaned from their expensive toys, despite the cost to South Africans.
I was therefore excited to hear of the plans of Dr Wynand Boshoff, a Freedom Front Plus MP, to raise this matter in a parliamentary question to President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in the month. Boshoff asked Ramaphosa whether he, as the honourable president, would personally and as head of government, commit to a rapid revision of the procurement policies of national government, provincial governments and local authorities to allow for the exclusive purchase of vehicles manufactured within SA, for use by the president, deputy president, cabinet ministers, national government departments, provincial departments and municipalities, thus stimulating the domestic industry.
Ramaphosa refrained from doing the right thing, namely to answer yes. This would have been the obvious thing to do in the interest of all South Africans. On the contrary, his answer shows that ANC politicians do not wish to be weaned from their expensive toys, despite the cost to South Africans.
A gang of robbers masquerading as a government
We have the truth from Ramaphosa’s answer. Powerful politicians in the ANC couldn’t care less about SA, South African industry or its people. In his normal long-winded and somewhat unfocused way Ramaphosa used 419 words to show how little he cares.
He started by explaining that when he was elected secretary-general of the ANC in 1991 and the ANC got into government, one of the things he said at the time was that it would be good if all in government travelled in locally manufactured vehicles. So Boshoff had simply asked Ramaphosa to recommit to something he actually committed to around 1994, when the ANC was still a political party rather than a gang of robbers masquerading as a government.
Ramaphosa then went on a long-winded story about Numsa workers who built a Mercedes-Benz for Nelson Mandela at the Mercedes plant in East London, so it was a proudly South African vehicle. He then explained that SA has a number of vehicle manufacturers, and for him the greatest joy is to visit these factories and see workers making vehicles with great excellence and capability. He added that the manufacturers even bring workers from Germany to be trained in SA, because our workers have developed such proficiency in making cars, many of which are exported.
Ramaphosa added that many of the cars that transport SA’s ministers and deputy ministers, including the vehicles used by the police service, are made in SA, and this makes him proud. But he failed to explain the numerous Range Rovers, Jaguars, Jeeps and the likes used by his cabinet ministers and deputy ministers. I wish he had read the question posed by Boshoff properly and had applied his mind to formulating a proper answer. Does Ramaphosa take us for fools?
• Rossouw, a political economist, is visiting professor at Wits Business School.
