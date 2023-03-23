Opinion

CARTOON: EFF and ANC at odds

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 23 2023

EFF-led protests were bad for SA, says Business Unity SA

But some analysts say the protests, which were held with few incidents, are a worthwhile wake-up call for the ANC and good for democracy
EFF protest: Sporadic incidents, orderly marches, and a cordial handshake to end the day

Public spaces in cities and towns were quiet, law enforcement was out in numbers and there were few incidents of criminality
JOHN ENDRES: EFF’s mass protest turns out to be a damp squib

The issues on which the EFF campaigns, while not irrelevant, tend to be low on the list of priorities for South Africans, which is reflected in the ...
EDITORIAL: The EFF’s limits

The party’s failure to engage the public imagination with its grandiose ‘national shutdown’ is a blow to its leadership
EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests

The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one ...
