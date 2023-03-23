Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
Residents must comply with plethora of rules that affect cross-border transactions and money flows
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent bank stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
A bumper year in store with a record 21 Grands Prix and sprint races on Saturday afternoons
CARTOON: EFF and ANC at odds
EFF-led protests were bad for SA, says Business Unity SA
EFF protest: Sporadic incidents, orderly marches, and a cordial handshake to end the day
JOHN ENDRES: EFF’s mass protest turns out to be a damp squib
EDITORIAL: The EFF’s limits
EFF says state is targeting its leaders to stifle protests
