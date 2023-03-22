CARTOON: SA’s water rights drought

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The Gauteng government has no evidence to support its say that none of the 10 dams in the province is suitable for the generation of hydroelectricity.
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Winning a conviction on charges Trump’s lawyer paid off porn star Stormy Daniels would rely on untested legal strategies
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
