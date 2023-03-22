BRONWYN WILLIAMS: Largesse in rich countries makes poor nations poorer

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The Gauteng government has no evidence to support its say that none of the 10 dams in the province is suitable for the generation of hydroelectricity.
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies editor Kabelo Khumalo
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The insurer’s earnings base has changed due to sale of Hastings Group stake, and unbundling of Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stake
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Winning a conviction on charges Trump’s lawyer paid off porn star Stormy Daniels would rely on untested legal strategies
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Annual consumer inflation reached 7% in February. This is likely to increase when Eskom’s controversial 12.74% price increase is applied in April and trickles down into a cost-of-everything price increase for citizens.
This cost-of-living crisis only adds to the country’s collection of economic woes, which include world-leading inequality, an official unemployment rate around 33% and forecast economic growth of just 1.7% for the year ahead.
The reasons for SA’s well-publicised economic malaise are well documented. The country’s self-inflicted economic wounds have been written about at length. They include own-goals such as Tourism SA’s widely condemned leaked plans to sign on to a billion-rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur at a time when service delivery for citizens is falling apart at every level.
That said, while there can be no denying that shortsighted public policy, widespread patronage networks and notorious “state capture” corruption scandals are key contributors to the nation’s economic malaise, it is worth pointing out that external factors are also in play when it comes to the increased cost of living. SA’s economic problems, like many of those experienced in similar developing markets, are being worsened by the unintended consequences of the fiscal and monetary policy choices of foreign governments.
Populist monetary policies sold as progressive measures in their domestic markets can and do have regressive consequences for the citizens of foreign markets, particularly those living in weak and developing economies in the global South. In particular here we can look to the global price effects of record-breaking Covid-era quantitative easing and other similar loose monetary policy choices. Money, being fungible, is wont to find its way into global markets. This is especially apparent when in comes to real resource allocations. Of particular note are the effects of global money supply increases on the prices of commodities and real estate.
The Cantillon effect explains how recipients of new money have a material advantage over those who do not receive new money endowments because of the time that sticky prices, or inflation, take to catch up with the increases in money supply. This in effect allows the fortunate recipients of new money to front-run the rest of the global market in purchasing really scarce resources, including food, energy and even land, at a lower real cost. Furthermore, once international price inflation catches up with regional monetary expansion global citizens bear a share of the net and cost-of-living increases without benefiting from increased real incomes.
A good example here can be seen in the increases in foreign purchases of SA real estate, which increased dramatically, both in terms of volume (up 28% in 2021 compared with the average for the previous decade) and value (R14.374bn in 2021 compared with the decade prior). This pattern reduces supply and increases domestic rentals, pricing local citizens out of the property market in a nation where 13.9% of households are still living in informal dwellings.
In a fair world weaker economies would be able to match the proportional monetary supply increases of their stronger counterparts to neutralise these effects. However, in the real world weak economies such as SA simply do not — admittedly for good reason — have the credibility to adopt the radical monetary policies of the likes of the US without risking potentially catastrophic capital outflows.
This means that in effect, even if not in intent, the Covid-era grants and so-called helicopter money drops in rich nations have enriched, in real terms, the citizens of those rich nations at the expense of the citizens of poorer, weaker nations who did not vote on and do not benefit from foreign monetary policy.
As such, if the real and relative cost and quality of living of the majority of humanity not fortunate enough to live in rich, developed nations is worthy of concern, we would do well to consider foreign complicity in compounding the domestic troubles of poorer neighbouring markets when it comes to monetary policy choices.
• Williams, a futurist, economist & business trends analyst, is a partner at Flux Trends.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BRONWYN WILLIAMS: Largesse in rich countries makes poor nations poorer
Populist monetary policies allow the fortunate recipients of new money to front-run the rest of the global market
Annual consumer inflation reached 7% in February. This is likely to increase when Eskom’s controversial 12.74% price increase is applied in April and trickles down into a cost-of-everything price increase for citizens.
This cost-of-living crisis only adds to the country’s collection of economic woes, which include world-leading inequality, an official unemployment rate around 33% and forecast economic growth of just 1.7% for the year ahead.
The reasons for SA’s well-publicised economic malaise are well documented. The country’s self-inflicted economic wounds have been written about at length. They include own-goals such as Tourism SA’s widely condemned leaked plans to sign on to a billion-rand sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur at a time when service delivery for citizens is falling apart at every level.
That said, while there can be no denying that shortsighted public policy, widespread patronage networks and notorious “state capture” corruption scandals are key contributors to the nation’s economic malaise, it is worth pointing out that external factors are also in play when it comes to the increased cost of living. SA’s economic problems, like many of those experienced in similar developing markets, are being worsened by the unintended consequences of the fiscal and monetary policy choices of foreign governments.
Populist monetary policies sold as progressive measures in their domestic markets can and do have regressive consequences for the citizens of foreign markets, particularly those living in weak and developing economies in the global South. In particular here we can look to the global price effects of record-breaking Covid-era quantitative easing and other similar loose monetary policy choices. Money, being fungible, is wont to find its way into global markets. This is especially apparent when in comes to real resource allocations. Of particular note are the effects of global money supply increases on the prices of commodities and real estate.
The Cantillon effect explains how recipients of new money have a material advantage over those who do not receive new money endowments because of the time that sticky prices, or inflation, take to catch up with the increases in money supply. This in effect allows the fortunate recipients of new money to front-run the rest of the global market in purchasing really scarce resources, including food, energy and even land, at a lower real cost. Furthermore, once international price inflation catches up with regional monetary expansion global citizens bear a share of the net and cost-of-living increases without benefiting from increased real incomes.
A good example here can be seen in the increases in foreign purchases of SA real estate, which increased dramatically, both in terms of volume (up 28% in 2021 compared with the average for the previous decade) and value (R14.374bn in 2021 compared with the decade prior). This pattern reduces supply and increases domestic rentals, pricing local citizens out of the property market in a nation where 13.9% of households are still living in informal dwellings.
In a fair world weaker economies would be able to match the proportional monetary supply increases of their stronger counterparts to neutralise these effects. However, in the real world weak economies such as SA simply do not — admittedly for good reason — have the credibility to adopt the radical monetary policies of the likes of the US without risking potentially catastrophic capital outflows.
This means that in effect, even if not in intent, the Covid-era grants and so-called helicopter money drops in rich nations have enriched, in real terms, the citizens of those rich nations at the expense of the citizens of poorer, weaker nations who did not vote on and do not benefit from foreign monetary policy.
As such, if the real and relative cost and quality of living of the majority of humanity not fortunate enough to live in rich, developed nations is worthy of concern, we would do well to consider foreign complicity in compounding the domestic troubles of poorer neighbouring markets when it comes to monetary policy choices.
• Williams, a futurist, economist & business trends analyst, is a partner at Flux Trends.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EUSTACE DAVIE: Countries that place their people first do not have state ...
MARK PRICE: Can Africa reduce the impact of the dollar on its emerging markets?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.