Opinion

MIKE DOLAN: Central banks walk tightrope in juggling mandates

Many argue a central bank pause now may be the wisest choice.

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Mike Dolan

Central banks juggling inflation and financial stability mandates are prompting the wildest swings in bedrock government bonds for more than a decade and a surge in volatility that may end up causing problems of its own.

With Federal Reserve and European Central Bank monetary officials in blackout periods ahead of critical policy meetings in the coming week, it was left to spooked and jumpy markets to work out on their own how much two sudden US regional bank failures and a threat of contagion would affect those decisions...

