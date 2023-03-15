NAZMEERA MOOLA: Averting chaos on the road to net zero and a green future

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
SA’s banks are healthy and well regulated, but with markets and regulators in panic mode globally, local bankers will be watching for any fallout
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Basic foodstuffs businesses, Entyce and Snackworks, help lift group revenue 7.2%
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Incident underscored how the Ukraine war has increased the risk of direct confrontation between Moscow and Washington
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
As the world begins to work together to tackle the immense task of a transition to net zero, all the evidence suggests we are at the start of a disorderly changeover to a future powered by cleaner energy.
The transition is unlikely to be neat or methodological, but the extent to which it is disorderly will be influenced by asset owners, investors and companies’ own emission reduction plans. The latest Ninety One research paper, “A disorderly transition”, argues that growth in transition investments and transition-related targets can help mitigate disorder and achieve a lasting transition to net zero.
Reaching net zero will rely on investment in new green infrastructure, and in decarbonising high-emitting companies. This is especially true of the five sectors responsible for more than 90% of global emissions, but which are essential for economic growth — power, buildings, mobility, industry and agriculture. These industries are central to global development, and any disruption to their output will have a significant effect on the global economy. The transition must therefore be as orderly as possible.
One of the greatest challenges we face is that decarbonisation of high emitters takes time, and these companies cannot change overnight. They are capital-intensive, with fixed assets and established business models that need to evolve, and in most cases new technologies will be required to help them decarbonise. In certain countries social issues such as employment take precedence over environmental considerations, as is the case here in SA. We cannot always simply put “planet” before “people”.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for heavy-emitting sectors. Corporate environmental strategies have diverged substantially due to a range of factors, such as uncertainty around technologies, timescales and structural changes. Even within specific sectors companies have laid out contrasting routes to net zero, with some companies far more aggressive in pursuing renewable energy strategies.
The chances of a more orderly transition increase with a coherent transition assessment framework that can define credible transition opportunities. Here, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s transition categorisation framework helps to identify and support transition potential and, where appropriate, to set aside problem cases. This is fertile ground for active managers seeking alpha from companies facilitating the transition rather than perpetuating the problem, and where the market does not fully understand or price in the transition potential.
As credibility builds and the investment industry learns to assess transition plans we expect asset owners to become increasingly comfortable with adopting transition-based climate strategies. The highest-emitting companies and industries require investors who can own them, challenge them on the credibility of their plans, and hold them to account over time as they evolve.
Public companies account for the vast majority of the world’s emissions, forming an important transition universe for equity and debt.
Public companies account for the vast majority of the world’s emissions, forming an important transition universe for equity and debt. With the bulk of this transition potential sitting in the five top-emitting sectors, many of these companies are household names in both developed and emerging market economies. We expect transition debt to form the backbone of new capital to fund transition plans.
The lower cost and flexibility of debt markets support innovation and, crucially, the ability to link lending to transition-related goals and targets. Debt will also be the most effective tool to mobilise private capital from wealthy nations towards emerging markets, where the bulk of emissions growth needs to be dealt with.
The low-carbon transition will have marked macroeconomic effects, most notably the potential for higher inflation. Investment in the transition leaders across the five highest-emitting sectors could provide some protection from inflation and solid returns. Over the longer term we believe we will arrive at a global energy system that is cheaper and less vulnerable to supply shocks.
It is our view that the low-carbon transition will prove Darwinian for many industries in the medium to long term, but especially for those industries representing the crux of the problem. Companies in these economic areas that can successfully make the transition by either developing new technologies or the significant decarbonisation of key industrial processes stand to be rewarded by the market with enhanced access to debt and equity financing and higher market valuations.
Conversely, companies in these emissions-intensive areas that prove unable to evolve are likely to face an increasing struggle to access capital and attract lower market multiples. This should present considerable opportunities for active managers seeking to generate alpha, as winners and losers diverge sharply over the coming years.
Transition investing is set to keep growing in importance, especially as it becomes clearer that starving heavy-emitting sectors of capital will not solve the real-world problem. We believe that in core investment mandates, asset owners should assess the transition plans of their heavy emitters and commit to robust engagement with them to catalyse their transition. This should replace a policy of divestment from all high-emitting companies — as “clean portfolios” achieve nothing in the real world.
Additionally, asset owners should consider dedicated allocations to transition strategies, both equity and debt, that specifically target the areas that need to decarbonise and incorporate robust assessments of the transition credentials of all investments in the strategy. This should include measurement of the carbon avoided or the reduced impact of the investment.
While subjectivity around a company’s transition plan is inevitable, it is important that this does not hamper engagement with heavy-emitting companies across the main five high-emitting sectors, and the important work of driving the evolution of their business models.
Disorder is a spectrum and minimising the level of disorder is likely to have the best outcome for the planet, economic growth and, ultimately, investment performance.
• Moola is chief sustainability officer at Ninety One.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NAZMEERA MOOLA: Averting chaos on the road to net zero and a green future
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
As the world begins to work together to tackle the immense task of a transition to net zero, all the evidence suggests we are at the start of a disorderly changeover to a future powered by cleaner energy.
The transition is unlikely to be neat or methodological, but the extent to which it is disorderly will be influenced by asset owners, investors and companies’ own emission reduction plans. The latest Ninety One research paper, “A disorderly transition”, argues that growth in transition investments and transition-related targets can help mitigate disorder and achieve a lasting transition to net zero.
Reaching net zero will rely on investment in new green infrastructure, and in decarbonising high-emitting companies. This is especially true of the five sectors responsible for more than 90% of global emissions, but which are essential for economic growth — power, buildings, mobility, industry and agriculture. These industries are central to global development, and any disruption to their output will have a significant effect on the global economy. The transition must therefore be as orderly as possible.
One of the greatest challenges we face is that decarbonisation of high emitters takes time, and these companies cannot change overnight. They are capital-intensive, with fixed assets and established business models that need to evolve, and in most cases new technologies will be required to help them decarbonise. In certain countries social issues such as employment take precedence over environmental considerations, as is the case here in SA. We cannot always simply put “planet” before “people”.
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for heavy-emitting sectors. Corporate environmental strategies have diverged substantially due to a range of factors, such as uncertainty around technologies, timescales and structural changes. Even within specific sectors companies have laid out contrasting routes to net zero, with some companies far more aggressive in pursuing renewable energy strategies.
The chances of a more orderly transition increase with a coherent transition assessment framework that can define credible transition opportunities. Here, the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s transition categorisation framework helps to identify and support transition potential and, where appropriate, to set aside problem cases. This is fertile ground for active managers seeking alpha from companies facilitating the transition rather than perpetuating the problem, and where the market does not fully understand or price in the transition potential.
As credibility builds and the investment industry learns to assess transition plans we expect asset owners to become increasingly comfortable with adopting transition-based climate strategies. The highest-emitting companies and industries require investors who can own them, challenge them on the credibility of their plans, and hold them to account over time as they evolve.
Public companies account for the vast majority of the world’s emissions, forming an important transition universe for equity and debt. With the bulk of this transition potential sitting in the five top-emitting sectors, many of these companies are household names in both developed and emerging market economies. We expect transition debt to form the backbone of new capital to fund transition plans.
The lower cost and flexibility of debt markets support innovation and, crucially, the ability to link lending to transition-related goals and targets. Debt will also be the most effective tool to mobilise private capital from wealthy nations towards emerging markets, where the bulk of emissions growth needs to be dealt with.
The low-carbon transition will have marked macroeconomic effects, most notably the potential for higher inflation. Investment in the transition leaders across the five highest-emitting sectors could provide some protection from inflation and solid returns. Over the longer term we believe we will arrive at a global energy system that is cheaper and less vulnerable to supply shocks.
It is our view that the low-carbon transition will prove Darwinian for many industries in the medium to long term, but especially for those industries representing the crux of the problem. Companies in these economic areas that can successfully make the transition by either developing new technologies or the significant decarbonisation of key industrial processes stand to be rewarded by the market with enhanced access to debt and equity financing and higher market valuations.
Conversely, companies in these emissions-intensive areas that prove unable to evolve are likely to face an increasing struggle to access capital and attract lower market multiples. This should present considerable opportunities for active managers seeking to generate alpha, as winners and losers diverge sharply over the coming years.
Transition investing is set to keep growing in importance, especially as it becomes clearer that starving heavy-emitting sectors of capital will not solve the real-world problem. We believe that in core investment mandates, asset owners should assess the transition plans of their heavy emitters and commit to robust engagement with them to catalyse their transition. This should replace a policy of divestment from all high-emitting companies — as “clean portfolios” achieve nothing in the real world.
Additionally, asset owners should consider dedicated allocations to transition strategies, both equity and debt, that specifically target the areas that need to decarbonise and incorporate robust assessments of the transition credentials of all investments in the strategy. This should include measurement of the carbon avoided or the reduced impact of the investment.
While subjectivity around a company’s transition plan is inevitable, it is important that this does not hamper engagement with heavy-emitting companies across the main five high-emitting sectors, and the important work of driving the evolution of their business models.
Disorder is a spectrum and minimising the level of disorder is likely to have the best outcome for the planet, economic growth and, ultimately, investment performance.
• Moola is chief sustainability officer at Ninety One.
TEBOGO NALEDI: Water, inequality and just transition top ESG risk priorities
ROGER HISLOP: Time has run out for ESG smoke and mirrors
GRAY MAGUIRE: Roof-top revolution is well and good, but don’t forget the moneyless
MIKE TEKE AND PETER VENN: Give the private sector support to help end SA’s energy crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK power tax could blow green energy off target
TEBOGO NALEDI: Water, inequality and just transition top ESG risk priorities
UK in talks with US and EU to limit green trade barriers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.