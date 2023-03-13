TEBOGO NALEDI: Water, inequality and just transition top ESG risk priorities

Investors hate uncertainty and surprises, says CEO after collapse of SVB, the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis
At our recent “Tomorrow: Investing for a Future That Matters” conference I opened the event by highlighting the asset management industry’s critical role as custodian and steward of financial capital and the savings of citizens.
Considering this role and Old Mutual Investment Group’s (OMIG’s) part in the ecosystem, we have identified three urgent strategic priorities that will assist in achieving the country’s long-term sustainability ambitions amid the challenges.
First among these is the just transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, in which our focus is not only on carbon emission reduction, but on ensuring commitments are made by corporate SA to decarbonise in line with just transition principles.
OMIG became a signatory to the net-zero asset managers’ initiative in February 2022 and is working in partnership with its clients to set decarbonisation goals to reach net-zero emissions across its entire assets under management by 2050.
We recently submitted our interim target of at least 24% of our assets under management being aligned to net-zero outcomes by 2025, which sets a tangible commitment to OMIG’s net zero commitments. The key focus is to drive sustainable change in the SA listed market.
Water supply
However, the energy crisis is not the only environmental and social threat facing the country, though it is certainly worsening other critical environmental, social & governance (ESG) risks to SA’s sustainable development.
About one in five citizens in rural areas lack access to reliable water supply; one in three does not have basic sanitation services; and only two-thirds of households benefit from safe, reliable access to water.
Many have singled out a looming water crisis as secondary to our electricity crisis. SA is a water scarce nation that receives insufficient, unreliable rainfall. About one in five citizens in rural areas lack access to reliable water supply; one in three does not have basic sanitation services; and only two-thirds of households benefit from safe, reliable access to water.
Water affects every component of the economy and society and a company’s water usage can have significant environmental and socioeconomic effects. Our second key stewardship priority area therefore focuses on the challenge of water scarcity, as we aim to ensure the companies we invest in develop strategies and policies to ensure responsible water usage.
Our last ESG priority in our stewardship strategy is inequality. Statistically, SA is one of, if not the most, unequal country in the world, with a Gini coefficient of 63. There is a critical need for firms to focus on paying decent wages and creating opportunities for career progression in addition to new jobs.
Eradicating poverty
We are focusing our engagement efforts on what strategies our investee companies have in place to ensure the responsible management of issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, including making commitments to measure and disclose data on pay gaps by gender and by race.
Eradicating poverty is among the most important of the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals. As a group, Old Mutual has invested about R150bn into the developmental economy in SA and beyond, of which about R80bn is invested into renewable energy, schools, housing and various impact funds as well as listed equity products with a specific ESG focus.
However, there are concerns over friction between the environmental and social outcomes of large sustainability-focused projects. We have to start having real conversations about what we are invested in and the actual impact on the ground, and we must ensure that while we are solving for climate risk we are also solving for important concerns about worsening inequality in the process.
With the world beset by what economists term a “polycrisis”, investors need to navigate environmental and social issues while faced with geopolitical conflict and fragmentation as well as the compounding impact thereof on the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and cost of living crises, the energy crisis and polarisation within societies.
Abundant evidence
However, asset owners and managers who are struggling to meet their ESG commitments against a backdrop of a country (and world) beset by this polycrisis should take comfort in the fact that a just transition is an evolution rather than a revolution. We can participate in this evolution knowing that investing for impact does not erode investment returns.
We already know there is abundant evidence of the financial value-add of incorporating ESG considerations and proactive stewardship programmes into investment decision-making, and over the longer term we do not foresee any sacrifice of returns from investing in assets that are managed according to a strong, responsible investment thesis.
Ultimately what is needed in the application of sustainable investment practices is industry-wide introspection. All stakeholders should be asking themselves some important questions: how do we make a better tomorrow for our true principals? And how can we ensure progress in the critical evolution to an investment world in which risk and return are considered on equal footing with impact?
• Naledi is MD at Old Mutual Investment Group.
TEBOGO NALEDI: Water, inequality and just transition top ESG risk priorities
