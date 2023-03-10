Opinion

CARTOON: Abysmal SA

10 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 10 2023
S&P deals a blow to SA’s hope of ratings relief

Outlook change signals long slog ahead to win back investment-grade status
Economy
23 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: S&P downgrade adds to SA’s woes and will hit investment

The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Opinion
2 hours ago

Public enterprises department heads for chopping block

The department will cease to exist as part of the reconfiguration of government departments
National
12 hours ago

BRIAN KANTOR: The misery of expensive national debt

SA has been on this spendthrift path, without pause, ever since the global financial crisis
Opinion
2 hours ago

Grid collapse would unleash ‘Armageddon’, warns Sim Tshabalala

Standard Bank CEO says the lender's scenario planning shows that while a collapse of SA's power grid is possible the probability is low
National
14 hours ago

Security challenges cast shadow on infrastructure investment drive, says Fitch

Problems such as organised crime undermine regulatory changes intended to boost investment
Economy
12 hours ago
Thursday, March 9 2023
