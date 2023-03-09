The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
Lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions said to be too costly for locals
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions limit their travel options
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
Concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air have climbed to unsafe levels, scientists say
CARTOON: Sputla Ramokgopa’s brief
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit
SA Property Owners Association urges swift action from new electricity minister
PODCAST: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s hiding to nothing
Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’
EDITORIAL: Reshuffle fails to cultivate market confidence
