CARTOON: Sputla Ramokgopa’s brief

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 9 2023

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit

Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
2 days ago

SA Property Owners Association urges swift action from new electricity minister

Sapoa welcomes appointment of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa while lamenting the heavy toll of load-shedding
1 day ago

PODCAST: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s hiding to nothing

Sandwiched between two heavyweights like Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, the new minister is going to have a very hard time making anything happen ...
1 day ago

Cabinet reshuffle slammed as ‘gratuitous bloating’

Appointment of electricity minister described as political window-dressing
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Reshuffle fails to cultivate market confidence

President is not looking beyond ANC’s narrow interests to tackle SA’s most pressing problems
1 day ago
Wednesday, March 8 2023
