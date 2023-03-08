Opinion

CARTOON: Watered down cabinet

08 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, March 8 2023
Wednesday, March 8 2023

EDITORIAL: Reshuffle fails to cultivate market confidence

President is not looking beyond ANC’s narrow interests to tackle SA’s most pressing problems
Opinion
2 hours ago

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit

Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
National
1 day ago

Electricity minister’s responsibilities may lead to turf wars, says BLSA

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
Politics
17 hours ago

OLIVER DICKSON: Cyril Ramaphosa just inflated the cabinet, adding to an excessive count of ministers

Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
Opinion
17 hours ago
Tuesday, March 3 2023
Tuesday, March 3 2023
