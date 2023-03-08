Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
The efforts of the early 1970s that arguably created the first cracks in the apartheid edifice seem to have been in vain
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Watered down cabinet
EDITORIAL: Reshuffle fails to cultivate market confidence
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit
Electricity minister’s responsibilities may lead to turf wars, says BLSA
OLIVER DICKSON: Cyril Ramaphosa just inflated the cabinet, adding to an excessive count of ministers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.