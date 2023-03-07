Opinion

CARTOON: Phala Phala dollars

07 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, March 3 2023

It was buffalo buyer’s responsibility to declare money to Sars, says presidency

No record that the tax agency was told of the  $580,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said he received for the sale of game
National
14 hours ago

No record found of declaring Phala Phala dollars with Sars, DA says

The dollars, which were reportedly hidden inside a couch on the farm, were not declared to Sars upon entering SA, DA leader John Steenhuisen says
National
18 hours ago

Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

It lacks jurisdiction in the matter, the Constitutional Court says about the parliamentary document
Politics
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?

Ramaphosa’s promise to clean up after state capture and bring the Gupta brothers to justice has produced little fruit
Opinion
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: The government does not care about youth joblessness

Despite numerous policies implemented the number of youths without jobs has still increased
Opinion
1 hour ago
