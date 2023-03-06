LEIGH MYLES Travelling green: much at stake as climate change hits tourism industry

Fed presidents of San Francisco and Richmond say interest rates need to go higher and stay there longer
Tourism contributed 8.6% to pre-Covid GDP, a performance plan by the department of tourism indicates. While the pandemic reduced that number, it is estimated that by 2032 the sector could become a key driver of economic growth, contributing 800,000 jobs and R287bn.
One of the things that could stand in the way of that recovery is the climate crisis.
Tourism is one of the industries most vulnerable to climate change, and SA’s tourism industry has already felt the effects. Natural disasters can be devastating, as demonstrated by the droughts in Cape Town and the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, both major tourism hubs.
While the day-zero crisis in Cape Town and the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal that led to heavily polluted beaches may have affected tourism in those places adversely, both have shown resilience. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal reported that last year occupancy rates across the province were at 81% for the festive season. Cape Town has also shown impressive visitor numbers since the Covid-19 pandemic. That does not mean things are destined to stay that way.
Climate change is clearly affecting tourism in SA in many ways. Temperature increases and droughts affect wildlife and biodiversity, which could spell disaster for a country that prides itself on being home to the big five. Changing weather patterns cause extreme weather events such as flooding, heatwaves and wildfires. Nothing will scupper someone’s Rainbow Nation travel plans like seeing footage of severe flooding and devastation on television.
Another way climate change is hurting the tourism industry is through its effects on the livelihoods of the communities that depend on it. Most people who work in the tourism industry are from rural areas and rely on natural resources for their livelihoods. Changes in climate patterns can lead to crop failures, water and food scarcity and, in turn, loss of income.
Technology solutions
It can also lead to business closures as the resorts people rely on for jobs are forced to close. In a country with an unemployment rate as high as SA’s, any threat to a community’s ability to sustain itself could have dangerous consequences.
One positive is that industry stakeholders have been able to help mitigate this through ground-breaking technology solutions that help put money in the pockets of hoteliers and staff.
For example, Profitroom began working with the Gooderson Group in May 2021. Using our 360-degree booking engine and channel manager we converted its website from a place where guests would only book accommodation into a full-service booking platform that could incorporate packages into direct revenue. This increased revenue by 76%. Given that their hires were from local communities, they were thus able to give their staff and the communities they lived in the means to feed, empower and take care of themselves, instead of being left destitute.
While potentially devastating, climate change is not an incommutable death sentence. Society can still dodge a disaster if it acts decisively and immediately. Many of the answers have already been found and more are being found daily. For instance, hotels can have a near-instant impact by simply using renewable energy sources, implementing sustainable water and waste management systems, and reducing food waste.
Exploring the world sustainably does not have to be difficult. We encourage our partners to invest in regenerative travel practices, because you cannot have a tourist attraction that isn’t attractive or, worse, nonexistent.
• Myles is business development manager for Africa at Profitroom.
LEIGH MYLES Travelling green: much at stake as climate change hits tourism industry
