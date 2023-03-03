Opinion

CARTOON: Powerships under full sail

03 March 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 3 2023
EDITORIAL: Red flags aplenty in disaster rules

The government has granted itself sweeping new powers to do all the wrong things
Opinion
1 day ago

Karpowership denies it is corrupt and wants retraction from De Ruyter

Turkish company rejects ‘any allegations of impropriety on its part’ and insinuations of graft
News
1 day ago

Tepid reaction to state of disaster regulations

State of disaster will be similar to the one declared in the Covid-19 pandemic when a handful of people in the NCCC wielded sweeping powers
National
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa fiddles while Rome burns diesel

De Ruyter's revelations on dirty ministers put president on the horns of an Ankole-sized dilemma
Opinion
3 days ago

MELISSA FOURIE: Desperate times call for sober thoughts

Karpowership projects could have serious inplications for the funding of SA’s Just Energy Transition Partnership
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Outa wades into battle to sink powerships

The lobby group goes to court to get a full record of decisions on licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership
National
4 weeks ago
Thursday, March 2 2023
