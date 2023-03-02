ODREK RWABWOGO: The ties that bind

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
Western countries could begin to argue that to weaken SA is to weaken Moscow too, Alan Pullinger warns
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The vehicle trader has been affected by market challenges and a slowdown in second-hand cars
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Ivory Coast and Guinea to send specially charted aeroplanes to bring back their nationals after Saied's threats
There has been too much talk and hardly any action in professionalising the game
Tanya Ritchie and Helen Hahn plan to drive from Joburg to Nairobi in their yellow 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D
This week presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Yoweri Museveni preside over the first SA-Uganda trade, investment and tourism summit. They will be joined by about 300 delegates from the respective nations’ public and private sectors to exchange views, ideas and information on facilitating and enhancing investment and business.
The summit is timely. Enhanced intra-African trade and co-operation are integral to the success of economic recovery and industrialisation strategies taking place across Africa as the continent emerges from the rubble of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, the lack of cohesion and integration among African countries has long posed an impediment to economic growth. Barriers to trade include non-harmonised sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, discriminatory technical regulations and overly complex rules of origin.
However, few partnerships hold more promise than that of Uganda and SA. Bilateral relations between are thriving. Already SA is one of the fastest-growing sources of foreign direct investment for Uganda, spanning telecommunications, breweries, finance, poultry, energy and more.
Even in the midst of the pandemic the value of SA’s exports there rose from R1.35bn in 2019 to R1.8bn in 2021. We are keen to return to — and then surpass — the R3.11bn recorded 2018. Uganda’s exports to SA include cotton, gold, fish fillets, tobacco, coffee and fresh flowers. SA’s exports to Uganda include machinery, vehicles, plastics, chemicals, electronics, petroleum, textiles, footwear, aircraft and household goods.
It is precisely these flourishing bilateral relations between two brotherly African nations that the summit seeks to harness to drive growth and prosperity for all. Like many countries post-pandemic, Uganda’s greatest and most important challenge remains the creation of jobs for our youthful population. Critical to this is industrialising our agriculture-dominated economy and developing our light manufacturing capabilities. We therefore see our manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, mining, information technology, health services, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and chemicals sectors as rich with opportunity for SA.
Already both our countries have the necessary frameworks to facilitate our ambitions. We are both members of the Commonwealth — a global network of nations that share the same values, language and legal systems, rendering it 21% cheaper for members to do business with one another. Moreover, the recent establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an important step for African countries to align standards.
Uganda has ambitious strategies to rapidly grow exports to the outside world. But that does not mean we should neglect our regional markets to do so. On the contrary, enhancing trade and investment links within Africa is a crucial first step for us all to enhance such ties with the prized markets of the developed North. But before we can do even that, we must first identify and solve our existing bottlenecks and impediments to trade.
It is for this reason that Uganda has established the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports & Industrial Development, which is driving its trade- and exports-led economic recovery. And it is for this reason that we hope this summit will be the first of many, hosting trade, tourism and investment.
The outlook is encouraging. As we were stamping out the last of ebola the World Bank was already reporting Uganda’s return to pre-pandemic growth, noting the strong performance of our services and industrial sectors, buoyant private consumption, and an uptick in private investment.
If we are to maintain this trajectory we must look increasingly outward. But we must look closer to home too, building upon and enhancing the existing ties we already enjoy with our long-standing friends, neighbours, brothers and partners.
• Rwabwogo chairs Uganda’s Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports & Industrial Development.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ODREK RWABWOGO: The ties that bind
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
This week presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Yoweri Museveni preside over the first SA-Uganda trade, investment and tourism summit. They will be joined by about 300 delegates from the respective nations’ public and private sectors to exchange views, ideas and information on facilitating and enhancing investment and business.
The summit is timely. Enhanced intra-African trade and co-operation are integral to the success of economic recovery and industrialisation strategies taking place across Africa as the continent emerges from the rubble of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, the lack of cohesion and integration among African countries has long posed an impediment to economic growth. Barriers to trade include non-harmonised sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, discriminatory technical regulations and overly complex rules of origin.
However, few partnerships hold more promise than that of Uganda and SA. Bilateral relations between are thriving. Already SA is one of the fastest-growing sources of foreign direct investment for Uganda, spanning telecommunications, breweries, finance, poultry, energy and more.
Even in the midst of the pandemic the value of SA’s exports there rose from R1.35bn in 2019 to R1.8bn in 2021. We are keen to return to — and then surpass — the R3.11bn recorded 2018. Uganda’s exports to SA include cotton, gold, fish fillets, tobacco, coffee and fresh flowers. SA’s exports to Uganda include machinery, vehicles, plastics, chemicals, electronics, petroleum, textiles, footwear, aircraft and household goods.
It is precisely these flourishing bilateral relations between two brotherly African nations that the summit seeks to harness to drive growth and prosperity for all. Like many countries post-pandemic, Uganda’s greatest and most important challenge remains the creation of jobs for our youthful population. Critical to this is industrialising our agriculture-dominated economy and developing our light manufacturing capabilities. We therefore see our manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism, mining, information technology, health services, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and chemicals sectors as rich with opportunity for SA.
Already both our countries have the necessary frameworks to facilitate our ambitions. We are both members of the Commonwealth — a global network of nations that share the same values, language and legal systems, rendering it 21% cheaper for members to do business with one another. Moreover, the recent establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is an important step for African countries to align standards.
Uganda has ambitious strategies to rapidly grow exports to the outside world. But that does not mean we should neglect our regional markets to do so. On the contrary, enhancing trade and investment links within Africa is a crucial first step for us all to enhance such ties with the prized markets of the developed North. But before we can do even that, we must first identify and solve our existing bottlenecks and impediments to trade.
It is for this reason that Uganda has established the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports & Industrial Development, which is driving its trade- and exports-led economic recovery. And it is for this reason that we hope this summit will be the first of many, hosting trade, tourism and investment.
The outlook is encouraging. As we were stamping out the last of ebola the World Bank was already reporting Uganda’s return to pre-pandemic growth, noting the strong performance of our services and industrial sectors, buoyant private consumption, and an uptick in private investment.
If we are to maintain this trajectory we must look increasingly outward. But we must look closer to home too, building upon and enhancing the existing ties we already enjoy with our long-standing friends, neighbours, brothers and partners.
• Rwabwogo chairs Uganda’s Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports & Industrial Development.
STEVEN KUO: Business must keep one eye on geopolitics, another on Brics expansion
Kenya’s tourism industry bounces back as earnings rise 83%
UN challenges Uganda’s move to shut human rights office
Uganda says it will not renew UN rights office mandate after it flagged abuses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US’s warning on load-shedding is odd, Naledi Pandor says
UN challenges Uganda’s move to shut human rights office
Uganda says it will not renew UN rights office mandate after it flagged abuses
Ebola vaccine to be used for trials in Ugandan outbreak
Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.