JARRED SULLIVAN: Preserving capital in times of uncertainty a distinct possibility

In times of uncertainty investors often panic about the preservation of capital. What they need to remember is that all market conditions offer good opportunities not only to preserve but to grow capital over a longer-term horizon.
There are a number of reasons for the current market uncertainty, but the predominant theme running through global markets is record-high inflation figures, combined with central banks’ attempts to get these numbers under control. This is particularly apparent in the US given that the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the most powerful central bank in the world, can single-handedly influence the liquidity dynamics of the global economy. So the world is watching how it is managing the process to get US inflation back down to 2% from its current rate of 6.4%.
The consensus view in the markets is that we are in for a bumpy ride this year. Investment managers and investors are watching with keen interest what the Fed’s response will be to high levels of US inflation, reduced liquidity flows, company valuations and a robust US consumer. However, when considering any scenarios playing out in 2023 it is particularly important to understand the lag effect of the Fed’s tightening monetary policy actions, as the effects of any Fed decision will be felt well after any action is taken.
A concerning trend to be considered is that despite the Fed’s warnings of higher interest rates for longer, and our expectation that there will be no relaxing of US monetary policy this year, we have seen a sharp loosening of financial conditions within markets more recently. Market participants have started pricing in more accommodative monetary policy.
In fact, roughly three 25 basis point incremental Fed fund rate cuts are already being priced in from mid-2023 towards the beginning of 2024. This directly contradicts what the Fed is saying, which means the current resurgence of the US equity markets may not be sustainable given that earnings, fair valuation multiples and the lag impact of monetary policy need to be factored into equity performance. These factors are all influenced by the Fed’s monetary policy.
With the dynamics in the US equity market investors still need to preserve their capital and, hopefully, grow it. Despite the challenges in the markets, there are still many opportunities available to investors with diversified portfolios. Diversifying across regions can be a highly beneficial investment strategy.
Currently, China is an attractive market as it is moving against the global trend of economic contraction. It is registering a sharp recovery as it makes notable strides in moving to a post-Covid-19 world. Its GDP, retail sales and industrial production have all surprised to the upside recently, providing promising evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is bouncing back from a dire 2022. High-frequency mobility data such as passenger volumes by railway in Beijing have shown a marked improvement, providing hope that future economic data will be robust.
While we remain cautious of further haphazard policy pronouncements, at this juncture we expect the outlook for China to be strong in 2023. This view is backed by China’s equity valuations, which are compelling, supported by a number of macro-tailwinds. These include one- and five-year key prime rates being slashed, the People’s Bank of China initiating repo injections, and the Bank cutting the reserve requirement ratio for small and large banks, which is supporting more favourable liquidity dynamics.
With Chinese businesses picking up and the Chinese government offering key support to the economy, the country is highly attractive from an investment point of view given its bottom-up and top-down catalysts for economic growth.
Individual markets also offer pockets of opportunities. There are always sectors that have less earnings cyclicality, even in times of economic contraction. With an economic downturn these sectors become a safety net for investors looking to preserve capital. They include health care, utilities and consumer staples. Due to their nature as everyday essentials, they are typically not as severely affected by consumer constraints caused by a reduction in real disposable income and lower savings rates.
The US Treasury Bill market also offers value, with yields north of 4.5%. In this type of market, where the dollar is strong and interest rates are increasing, “cash is no longer trash”. This view from the last decade is being discarded as investors see value in this asset class. In addition, the current operating environment could well lead to a stronger dollar if the futures market starts to take the Fed messaging more seriously and prices out rate cuts for the foreseeable future.
While there is a real risk of an economic recession across a number of the world’s largest economies in 2023, it does not spell doom and gloom for investors looking to preserve their capital. It is important that investors look at more diversified financial products that are in line with their risk profile. While the aim during economic uncertainty should be to preserve capital, there is also an opportunity to grow wealth over the long term.
• Sullivan is global multi-asset investment strategist at Ashburton Investments.
JARRED SULLIVAN: Preserving capital in times of uncertainty a distinct possibility
Bottom-up and top-down catalysts for growth in China make it attractive
