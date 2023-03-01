MARK SMITH: SA launches four-day work week pilot with 30 companies

High interest rates and US inflation concerns keep bullion prices in check, despite the pullback in the dollar
The six-month experiment aims to balance performance and respect for workers’ lives in an emerging economy facing unique challenges
Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
CEO Ivan Saltzman told investors last week that Dis-Chem analysed the effect of the memo on sales and it was both ‘positive’ and ‘negative’
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The former Lagos governor wins Nigeria’s 2023 general election, taking on the country’s multiple crises including cash, fuel and power shortages and Islamist insurgencies
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The latest model is a hybrid of practicality, frugality and sports driving dynamics
The start of the month of March marks the launch of SA’s four-day week pilot. About 30 companies from across the country will participate in a six-month experiment where employees will work just four days a week yet deliver the same tasks, services and products for their organisations. This is a key moment in the global four-day week campaign, not least because it’s the first time the experimentation will occur in an emerging economy, one with the challenges of high levels of inequality, unreliable energy provision and young postapartheid democracy.
As a reminder, the four-day week project was initiated in New Zealand, where a private insurance firm innovated around its working time, so employees work 80% of their time yet produce 100% at work and, importantly, are paid 100% of their salaries. Since its humble beginnings, experiments have rolled out across the world, from the UK to the US, Spain, Japan and now to SA.
The results elsewhere have been overwhelmingly positive in terms of the wellbeing of employees, the performance of organisations and the reputation for organisations as employers who seek to balance performance and respect for the lives of workers. The organisations are supported by the experiences of employers already working four days with productivity hacks, tips for day-to-day working, ideas for better meetings and advice around technology to support the change.
The SA pilot includes organisations in the public and private sectors and those driven by both profit and a social purpose. However, there is an underrepresentation of the largest organisations, a bias towards knowledge workers and the more educated strata of society. Future pilots, of which there will certainly be some, will need to explore how to test such innovations with a wider range of employees in the SA economy.
Something that does unite the organisations participating in the four-week pilot is a sense of need to rebalance the individual lives of managers and employees in their organisations. About 100 years ago, the five-day week of about 40 hours work was institutionalised across many industrialised countries. This was part of a decline from longer working weeks and was followed by further declines in average working times — but not days — in many countries. Yet something has stuck in relation to the five-day week norm that does not have a divine or biological reason.
Paradigm shift
In spite of predictions that industrial economies would tend towards leisure societies, dating back many decades, there is little evidence of this transition and we hang on to the norm of 40 hours across five days. The proliferation of devices that permit workers to remain connected and work from more diverse geographical regions seems to create a situation where people work more rather than less. It is a paradigm shift to think of time as the scarce resource, as one manager in the pilot said this week.
Pilots around the world demonstrate some organisations are willing to break with this paradigm. Indeed, their employees, clients and suppliers received the news positively as a sign of innovation, foresight and a willingness to challenge to establish norms. This does not mean these organisations will not be open five, six or even seven days a week, just that individual employees will work four days.
These organisations are high-performing companies and in highly-competitive sectors. As in all competitive sectors, the competition is based on the service and product offered to clients, but also the recruitment and retention of talent. Offering a challenging high-performance workplace combined with working patterns that respect people’s private lives is an exciting and competitive employer proposition in today’s world.
Offering a challenging high-performance workplace combined with working patterns that respect people’s private lives is an exciting and competitive employer proposition.
In the last few weeks, researchers from Stellenbosch Business School have been interviewing and surveying managers and employees of participating organisations. This research in the SA context of the pilot organisations opens up the possibility to explore particularities and idiosyncrasies that do not exist in other countries to date. The findings will contribute to the knowledge gained from other pilots elsewhere in the world.
In particular, the proliferation of the so-called “side hustle” in SA will be an interesting dimension to the study. On the one hand, side hustles may become successful companies employing employees, growing and contributing to the SA economy. On the other hand, more time to dedicate to side hustles for those with work may take away the notion of increased leisure and also crowd out those individuals for whom self-employment is the sole activity, creating unintended consequences. We will see!
Other challenges in SA include the unique challenges posed by rolling power cuts, inequality and the low wages many in the economy face. Whatever the challenges, it is important that this Stellenbosch research and the pilot of the four-day week is rolled out, so we can explore the impact and potential of the four-day week. It will put the SA economy on the map as a place willing to experiment and to create dynamic, innovative and competitive working environments.
• Prof Smith is director at Stellenbosch Business School.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARK SMITH: SA launches four-day work week pilot with 30 companies
The six-month experiment aims to balance performance and respect for workers’ lives in an emerging economy facing unique challenges
The start of the month of March marks the launch of SA’s four-day week pilot. About 30 companies from across the country will participate in a six-month experiment where employees will work just four days a week yet deliver the same tasks, services and products for their organisations. This is a key moment in the global four-day week campaign, not least because it’s the first time the experimentation will occur in an emerging economy, one with the challenges of high levels of inequality, unreliable energy provision and young postapartheid democracy.
As a reminder, the four-day week project was initiated in New Zealand, where a private insurance firm innovated around its working time, so employees work 80% of their time yet produce 100% at work and, importantly, are paid 100% of their salaries. Since its humble beginnings, experiments have rolled out across the world, from the UK to the US, Spain, Japan and now to SA.
The results elsewhere have been overwhelmingly positive in terms of the wellbeing of employees, the performance of organisations and the reputation for organisations as employers who seek to balance performance and respect for the lives of workers. The organisations are supported by the experiences of employers already working four days with productivity hacks, tips for day-to-day working, ideas for better meetings and advice around technology to support the change.
The SA pilot includes organisations in the public and private sectors and those driven by both profit and a social purpose. However, there is an underrepresentation of the largest organisations, a bias towards knowledge workers and the more educated strata of society. Future pilots, of which there will certainly be some, will need to explore how to test such innovations with a wider range of employees in the SA economy.
Something that does unite the organisations participating in the four-week pilot is a sense of need to rebalance the individual lives of managers and employees in their organisations. About 100 years ago, the five-day week of about 40 hours work was institutionalised across many industrialised countries. This was part of a decline from longer working weeks and was followed by further declines in average working times — but not days — in many countries. Yet something has stuck in relation to the five-day week norm that does not have a divine or biological reason.
Paradigm shift
In spite of predictions that industrial economies would tend towards leisure societies, dating back many decades, there is little evidence of this transition and we hang on to the norm of 40 hours across five days. The proliferation of devices that permit workers to remain connected and work from more diverse geographical regions seems to create a situation where people work more rather than less. It is a paradigm shift to think of time as the scarce resource, as one manager in the pilot said this week.
Pilots around the world demonstrate some organisations are willing to break with this paradigm. Indeed, their employees, clients and suppliers received the news positively as a sign of innovation, foresight and a willingness to challenge to establish norms. This does not mean these organisations will not be open five, six or even seven days a week, just that individual employees will work four days.
These organisations are high-performing companies and in highly-competitive sectors. As in all competitive sectors, the competition is based on the service and product offered to clients, but also the recruitment and retention of talent. Offering a challenging high-performance workplace combined with working patterns that respect people’s private lives is an exciting and competitive employer proposition in today’s world.
In the last few weeks, researchers from Stellenbosch Business School have been interviewing and surveying managers and employees of participating organisations. This research in the SA context of the pilot organisations opens up the possibility to explore particularities and idiosyncrasies that do not exist in other countries to date. The findings will contribute to the knowledge gained from other pilots elsewhere in the world.
In particular, the proliferation of the so-called “side hustle” in SA will be an interesting dimension to the study. On the one hand, side hustles may become successful companies employing employees, growing and contributing to the SA economy. On the other hand, more time to dedicate to side hustles for those with work may take away the notion of increased leisure and also crowd out those individuals for whom self-employment is the sole activity, creating unintended consequences. We will see!
Other challenges in SA include the unique challenges posed by rolling power cuts, inequality and the low wages many in the economy face. Whatever the challenges, it is important that this Stellenbosch research and the pilot of the four-day week is rolled out, so we can explore the impact and potential of the four-day week. It will put the SA economy on the map as a place willing to experiment and to create dynamic, innovative and competitive working environments.
• Prof Smith is director at Stellenbosch Business School.
MARK SMITH: Time for a new ‘war on leaks’, energy leaks?
MARK SMITH: Don’t count on the COPs, try business schools instead
MARK SMITH: Can SA benefit from a four-day work week?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Four-day week trial goes down well with British companies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.