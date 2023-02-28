HLUMELO BIKO: A matter of mistrust

A number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week and investors will look for clues about what to expect from the Fed in upcoming months
Writing in 1901 in an article titled “Where to begin”, Vladimir Lenin asked one of the great political questions: “What is to be done?” The article sought to explain what stood between Russia as it was in those days and the spontaneous mass movement Lenin and his comrades were seeking to instigate. Hundreds of political parties have since spilt much ink on promises to liberate their country from the “dictatorship of the proletariat”. Despite their volumes of long-winded manifestos the proletariat remains firmly in charge of societies that were meant to have been liberated.
Brokenhearted by the betrayal of these failed revolutionaries, countries such as Vietnam, Bolivia, Tanzania, Mozambique, East Germany, China — and Russia — itself have embraced capitalism. They have answered the question of what is to be done with a combination of state-directed capitalism, liberal-democratic capitalism and/or social-democratic centralism. In many cases the project to dismantle the dictatorship of the proletariat has come up short. But a handful of states have managed to successfully escape poverty.
China (state-driven capitalism), East Germany (social-democratic centralism), Russia (state-directed capitalism) and Vietnam (socialist-orientated market economy) were united in their certainty of what type of social structure would get their populations out of poverty. This clarity has been the common denominator of the success of these societies. China has lifted more than 770-million people out of poverty, only 4.1% of Russians currently survive at under $5.50 a day, while the poverty rate in Vietnam is now just 4.4%. Each of these nations shares another ingenious commonality: they trusted their local cultures to dictate a unique answer to Lenin’s insightful prompt “what is to be done?”
Under the ANC, SA has failed the two critical tests passed by the above-mentioned nations. First, it has never found the ideological clarity necessary to know “what is to be done”; and, second, it has never trusted the cultures of its own people to lead the way in informing the type of solutions needed. We all know why these two impediments continue to weigh down the self-styled liberation party. A party that attempts to pull off the creation of a capitalist-based, left-of-centre, collectively led, alliance-based organisation governed within the context of a national democratic revolution is bound to fall prey to internal contradictions. Without enormously gifted leadership, not only will this type of organisation fail to lead, but its centre won’t hold.
This is the context within which South Africans find themselves improbably echoing Lenin’s question all over again: “What is to be done?”. Build One SA brings two tools towards its design of an answer to this question: ideological clarity in the form of radical centrism, and a profound trust that the essential cultural ethos of SA, ubuntu, can guide us towards a resounding answer to Lenin’s question.
Though many people take it for granted, ubuntu has answered many of the hardest questions humanity has faced. Having lasted for tens of thousands of years, this ethos has helped our ancestors organise multiple types of societies that have survived natural disasters, wars, colonialism, apartheid and, most recently, Covid-19. A simple insight in the form of a recognition of the shared divinity within all human beings brings a profoundly ingenious injunction to trust our fellow citizens.
Deep trust, of the kind our ancestors practised in the form of ubuntu, comes from having processed the oneness of the ecosystem within which we live. Once this realisation overcomes us we are left with the injunction made famous by the Jesuits, which can be paraphrased thus: “Work as if success depended on your own efforts, but trust as if all depended on the collective”.
To believe in ubuntu is to believe that we are all leaders and our whole lives are filled with leadership opportunities. Yet none of us can truly be successful leaders unless we love those we hope to lead. The type of true love necessary to lead begins with the ability to trust others unconditionally. This is the essence of ubuntu. That a person is a person through other people is not, therefore, an ideological statement. Trust in your fellow man and woman is where oneness is realised within.
An ANC government intent on planning what it thinks is best for people without consulting them, implementing policies voters do not believe in, and picking leaders its members do not trust, demonstrates through those actions that it does not trust, respect or love South Africans. Small wonder they are no longer able to lead this society. An ANC that claims to be equally guided by socialism, capitalism and communism does not have the ideological consistency to lead South Africans, which explains why it is projected to lose 20% of its support in the 2024 general election.
Build One SA’s radical centrism is a statement of trust in the SA people. We trust parents to pick the best schools for their children, hence we propose a R15,000 annual voucher to be cashed at any certified school of their choosing. We trust communities to know who is bringing criminality to their neighbourhoods, hence we propose decentralising police by giving resources and authority to local police stations. We trust in the ingenuity of South Africans to create their own fast-growing businesses, hence we propose a township- and rural-focused R200bn venture capital fund. We trust in the ability of South Africans to find work if they are incentivised to go through universities and Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges.
We trust in South Africans to decrease their reliance on the national grid if they are both incentivised and helped to use renewables such as solar or wind. We trust South Africans to create a township economy, if the townships are given equal access to Wi-Fi, basic infrastructure and high-quality healthcare. We trust South Africans to find their best leaders, if they are allowed to directly vote for and directly recall public representatives. Finally, we trust South Africans to build their own houses if we give them a housing voucher as opposed to an RDP house.
Trust is where ubuntu and radical centrism meet. Trust is the life blood of all functioning societies. That we have a trust deficit is because we are led by people who have long ceased to trust their fellow citizens.
• Biko is CEO of Build One SA
HLUMELO BIKO: A matter of mistrust
SA’s leaders have long ceased to trust their fellow citizens, and so the people have lost faith in them, thereby depriving the nation of its lifeblood
