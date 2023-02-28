BRYAN SILKE: Be prepared to defend, but first, be prepared

Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
The resignation of former SA Tourism CFO Johan van der Walt last week has been under heavy scrutiny, along with the sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur itself.
There is no need to unpack the merits of the deal — suffice to say commentators, government officials and the public have condemned it as a waste of public resources. Critics argue that the deal is a one-sided affair, with SA giving away too much without receiving much in return.
However, this position ignores the direct and indirect investment that would arise. Ironically, a big criticism is that nearly R1bn will be spent on intangible marketing and promotional activities — the precise mandate of SA Tourism.
As a society it is important that we approach issues of public interest with an open mind and consider both the benefits and the drawbacks, allowing each of the protagonists the opportunity to articulate their respective positions. From a media perspective, the fourth estate is the de facto custodian of the national discourse. As the gatekeepers of information journalists have a vital responsibility to ensure the public has access to balanced and accurate information, and that the national discourse is informed and nuanced.
The lack of balance and critical thinking in how the discourse has unfolded is not only of deep concern in terms of allowing professional organisations to execute against their mandates but also illustrates the lack of tolerance on display when genuinely assessing the legitimacy of a potential landmark transaction. For organisations operating in this environment the challenge is to proactively engage stakeholders — undertake market research such that when the deal is signed and you are ready to go public — or in the event of a leak — you have empirical evidence to prove a thorough due diligence that conveys a healthy rationale.
The importance of honest, effective and transparent communication, especially during a crisis, for the chief protagonist in a public spectacle cannot be overstated. Crisis preparedness is vital for any organisation, especially in the event of sensitive information being leaked. In today’s interconnected world information can spread rapidly, and the effect of a leaked story can be far-reaching and long-lasting. This is why it is essential for organisations to be prepared for the possibility of a crisis and to have a clear plan to respond effectively.
The first step in crisis preparedness is to identify potential risks and develop a contingency plan. This includes identifying the main players and stakeholders and developing lines of communication to ensure everyone is aware of their role and responsibilities in the event of a crisis. The objective should be for the transmission of a clear message that can be communicated swiftly and in a consistent and effective manner.
In the event of a crisis it is important to act quickly and decisively. This means organisations such as SA Tourism must be ready to respond to the media, provide accurate and timely information, and take prudent action to mitigate the impact of the crisis. Effective crisis management requires good communication, transparency and a willingness to take responsibility and make timely decisions.
It is also important for organisations such as SA Tourism to be proactive in managing the fallout from a crisis. This includes monitoring the media and public sentiment and responding accordingly by taking steps to restore trust and credibility with stakeholders. This may involve providing additional information, taking corrective action, or making changes to policies and procedures to prevent similar crises in future.
A concluding point that should give every leader pause for thought: consider that the initial reporting on the SA Tourism deal suggested improper conduct, without offering robust evidence of wrongdoing. The Daily Maverick did subsequently suggest that the SA Tourism CFO was less than candid about his links to the agency that would benefit from the deal, but at that point the detail was incidental. It’s a point that every organisation should bear in mind: even if you are acting according to your mandate, there is always the risk that unfavourable media framing — especially if sensitive information is leaked — rapidly escalates into a public denunciation.
SA Tourism’s response was in many ways a case study in poor crisis management, simultaneously attacking and defending in an unproductive way. All organisations should heed the lesson that careful scenario planning is a critical part of overall strategic planning — one, ideally, that you will never need to deploy.
• Silke is associate director at Instinctif Partners
BRYAN SILKE: Be prepared to defend, but first, be prepared
SA Tourism was not always wrong in Spurs deal uproar, but poor crisis management made it worse
