CARTOON: No graft busters wanted

24 February 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, February 24 2023
HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark

De Ruyter has blown the lid off a toxic mix of crime, corruption and politics in a Pandora’s box — in an election year
59 minutes ago

‘Out of touch’ De Ruyter embarrassed Eskom, says Makwana

Board members were ‘aghast’ at CEO André de Ruyter’s finger-pointing, says Eskom chair
6 hours ago

André de Ruyter to leave Eskom with immediate effect

Sudden exit follows explosive interview in which he implicates an ANC MP in corruption at Eskom
1 day ago

De Ruyter ‘economical with the truth’, says Enoch Godongwana

Finance minister says ANC government acted against criminal syndicates
12 hours ago

Foot soldiers arrested, but crime bosses remain elusive, says De Ruyter

Eskom CEO says there is significant progress in the battle against crime and corruption
3 days ago
