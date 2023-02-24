Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns
Despite the government’s failures, SA’s democracy is functioning as intended
Board members were ‘aghast’ at CEO André de Ruyter’s finger-pointing, says Eskom chair
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Eight to 10 members is ideal, the specialists say
The comparatively less hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank, with a slower and lower interest-rate-hike cycle compared to that of the US, has added to rand weakness
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
Nearly three-quarters of member states endorse a resolution calling for a ‘just and lasting’ peace as SA joins China and India among abstentions
Car racing has always been ultra-noisy, until Formula E, a force for good
A murder probe that stumbles on abuse of power, a digital era divorce dramedy, comedian Eugene Levy on the road and a spy series with a romantic twist
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: No graft busters wanted
HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark
‘Out of touch’ De Ruyter embarrassed Eskom, says Makwana
André de Ruyter to leave Eskom with immediate effect
De Ruyter ‘economical with the truth’, says Enoch Godongwana
Foot soldiers arrested, but crime bosses remain elusive, says De Ruyter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.