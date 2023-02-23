Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s ‘neutral’ Russia policy

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, February 23 2023

NICOLE FRITZ: SA on thin ice with exercise to help test arms available for war on Ukraine

Should Lavrov go to trial, Pandor will not look good on photos hobnobbing with him
Opinion
1 day ago

How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?

‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
National
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Our shameful friendship with a rogue state

We are sailing stormy waters with Russia with nothing to gain
Opinion
6 days ago

Russia will not fire ‘Zircon’ missile in naval exercise off SA coast

The 10-day exercise coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has raised alarm among Western governments
National
16 hours ago

Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?

Pretoria rejects reports that Nordwind Airlines plans to begin a service between Moscow and Joburg
National
1 week ago
