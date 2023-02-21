Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Premier Lesufi says province will appoint six developers to construct 800 megawatt solar farm in Merafong
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
CEO and co-founder Schalk Malan says there is still ‘lots of gold in the mountain’ as the life insurer considers adding new financial services offerings
Key focus should be on the degree of deterioration of fiscal ratios due to downwards economic growth and revenue revisions
US president says Washington will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Leaders who need their jobs tend to play it safe, but those who believe they’ve got nothing to lose can be dangerous and effective
To start dissipating hatreds, it’s vital to understand the roots of the oldest conflict in history
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Stay safe, you’re on your own
EDITORIAL: More action needed to combat our horrific level of crime
Expert blames surge in murders on lack of political leadership
Murders and violent crime on the rise in SA again
Foot soldiers arrested, but crime bosses remain elusive, says De Ruyter
Eskom warns theft and vandalism of Gauteng network at disastrous levels
Extortionists in Western Cape try to grab contracts to transport pupils
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.