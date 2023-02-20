XOLILE MPINI: National Minimum Wage Act and commission have damned the unemployed

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
Monday, February 20 2023
Steady erosion of the defence budget threatens the one professional arm of state that is called upon time and again to hold it all together where all others fail
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
The start-up could list in Hong Kong as soon as in June
There is a simpler way than the ‘two pot’ system to allow emergency access to funds while discouraging it: tax
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Probe finds the main cables were not inspected or replaced, no load test or structural test was conducted and too many people were present on the bridge when it collapsed
Trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry mull whether Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills run at the Vaal track or at Turffontein
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
The National Minimum Wage Act was approved by parliament in 2018 and took effect on January 1 2019. As a result thousands and later millions of oblivious South Africans had their right to work taken away from them. Many became permanently unemployed.
To protect themselves from being blamed, the people who voted to make already struggling people permanently unemployed appointed a National Minimum Wage Commission. These people should be ashamed of themselves for the lives they have destroyed.
Let us look at the list of people who have been given the job of causing harm to so many innocent people. The chair, Adriaan van der Walt, could easily have done the job all on his own. The rest of the committee is there to give him protection.
Then there are the people called “independent experts”, Neva Makgetla, Sarah Mosoetsa and Imraan Valodia. The website does not tell us why they are called independent. Is it because they do not work for the government? Or is it because they have promised to be fair to everyone, including the unemployed? We do not know, but if they promised to be fair to the unemployed, or even just take an interest in the plight of the unemployed, they have not done a good job.
Then we have members of the commission nominated by business and organised labour. As the unemployed we are not in a position to know whether business-nominated people care about us and stand up for our rights, since they are a minority on the commission. Since the next three members were nominated by organised labour, we don’t expect much sympathy for our cause. They claim to represent all labour, but we know the people on this list answer to card-carrying members of labour unions, so they certainly do not care for the unemployed. There are also three “organised community” members. Who they represent is anyone's guess.
There must be a fair contest for jobs and the government should not take sides. Employers must also not take sides.
The job that has been given the members of this commission is not in the interests of unemployed people. It is also not in the interests of low-wage earners, even though they do nominally have jobs. The problem they have with low-wage workers who do not belong to unions is that they are in competition with union members who earn low wages but pay union dues. They don’t want their jobs to be taken by unemployed people who are prepared to work for lower wages just to get a foot into the labour market.
We understand all these matters, but we stand for the unemployed. There must be a fair contest for jobs and the government should not take sides. Employers must also not take sides. The law must be the same for everyone. The actual job of the National Minimum Wage Commission is to take away jobs every year from people who may threaten the jobs of union members. So a calculation is done to work out how many people they need to make space for in the job market. They then set the wage at a level where small firms cannot afford to pay the minimum wage.
The department of employment & labour does not need a commission to do this. It could do it without them, except the department does not want to be seen to be destroying the jobs of poor people. It is therefore clear the official commission of 13 people has been appointed to provide cover for the government.
The Langeberg Unemployed Forum is available to introduce the government to members of our organisation in our area who can explain how the minimum wage is used as a chopping block to cut even more people out of the labour market. Perhaps they could in turn explain how this process fits in with the SA constitution.
• Mpini is with the Langeberg Unemployed Forum.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
XOLILE MPINI: National Minimum Wage Act and commission have damned the unemployed
The National Minimum Wage Act was approved by parliament in 2018 and took effect on January 1 2019. As a result thousands and later millions of oblivious South Africans had their right to work taken away from them. Many became permanently unemployed.
To protect themselves from being blamed, the people who voted to make already struggling people permanently unemployed appointed a National Minimum Wage Commission. These people should be ashamed of themselves for the lives they have destroyed.
Let us look at the list of people who have been given the job of causing harm to so many innocent people. The chair, Adriaan van der Walt, could easily have done the job all on his own. The rest of the committee is there to give him protection.
Then there are the people called “independent experts”, Neva Makgetla, Sarah Mosoetsa and Imraan Valodia. The website does not tell us why they are called independent. Is it because they do not work for the government? Or is it because they have promised to be fair to everyone, including the unemployed? We do not know, but if they promised to be fair to the unemployed, or even just take an interest in the plight of the unemployed, they have not done a good job.
Then we have members of the commission nominated by business and organised labour. As the unemployed we are not in a position to know whether business-nominated people care about us and stand up for our rights, since they are a minority on the commission. Since the next three members were nominated by organised labour, we don’t expect much sympathy for our cause. They claim to represent all labour, but we know the people on this list answer to card-carrying members of labour unions, so they certainly do not care for the unemployed. There are also three “organised community” members. Who they represent is anyone's guess.
The job that has been given the members of this commission is not in the interests of unemployed people. It is also not in the interests of low-wage earners, even though they do nominally have jobs. The problem they have with low-wage workers who do not belong to unions is that they are in competition with union members who earn low wages but pay union dues. They don’t want their jobs to be taken by unemployed people who are prepared to work for lower wages just to get a foot into the labour market.
We understand all these matters, but we stand for the unemployed. There must be a fair contest for jobs and the government should not take sides. Employers must also not take sides. The law must be the same for everyone. The actual job of the National Minimum Wage Commission is to take away jobs every year from people who may threaten the jobs of union members. So a calculation is done to work out how many people they need to make space for in the job market. They then set the wage at a level where small firms cannot afford to pay the minimum wage.
The department of employment & labour does not need a commission to do this. It could do it without them, except the department does not want to be seen to be destroying the jobs of poor people. It is therefore clear the official commission of 13 people has been appointed to provide cover for the government.
The Langeberg Unemployed Forum is available to introduce the government to members of our organisation in our area who can explain how the minimum wage is used as a chopping block to cut even more people out of the labour market. Perhaps they could in turn explain how this process fits in with the SA constitution.
• Mpini is with the Langeberg Unemployed Forum.
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Confronting trickle-down presumptions
DUMA GQUBULE: Shocking state of Ramaphosa’s SA is the real issue
MARC PRIVETT: Businesses must tackle the hard truths of employee expectations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Protect poor from load-shedding tax
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s ANC unlikely to wean SA off unsustainable grants
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Government shuns job-creating globalisation at cost of youth
SHAWN HAGEDORN: How our central bank can reduce unemployment
TEMBA NOLUTSHUNGU: Socioeconomic mess can be undone at the stroke of a pen
ANDILE NTINGI: Lack of post-industrial skills holding back a new generation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.