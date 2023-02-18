Power crisis, the prelude to three threats business needs to avoid

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it's adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
Anyone still in business in SA today will have experienced the agony and ecstasy of leading a team and staying afloat. The most pressing, most obvious crisis every business faces is the collapsing national grid. But, as we also well know, in a world changing by the minute innumerable new challenges and crises mean many businesses are terminal and just don’t know it yet.
Like the power crisis we will have no choice but to meet these head-on. Executives and leaders in both business and government need to have the hard conversations right now to deal with these crises before they move from the dashboard to the disastrous. The good news is that unlike the power crisis we have the opportunity now to make sure at least three of these aren’t allowed to mushroom into a catastrophe — like that at Denny Mushrooms in KwaZulu-Natal.
This year looks set to be the year human capital faces its biggest tests yet. A business that fails to value its people, consider their capacity for resilience and guard against the loss of critical skills will quickly sink to a tragic end. A vastly underestimated threat concerns a business’s key decision makers. Kidnapping in SA is at its highest rate ever. Corporates should be especially concerned as kidnappings of business people or their families to extort a ransom have experienced explosive growth since 2016. Though the police minister has committed a special unit to crack down on kidnapping syndicates, we expect this horrendous trend to continue. Every business needs a dedicated plan to manage the criminal consequences of doing business in an increasingly lawless state, starting with a meticulously gamed out key-person kidnapping scenario.
Any business continuity plan would deeply understand what the business priorities are, and what the business recovery time would be in a range of scenarios. It would account for a revised chain of command to manage the business for at least a few weeks’ operations. It would also need to appoint a lead liaison with police and law enforcement, make sure the appropriate insurance is in place, and empower a dedicated spokesperson. An approved crisis communications plan is an additional essential component to manage the reputation of both the business, and the kidnap victim(s).
The secret to business continuity planning is that deliberate and proactive work should be actioned months in advance — and right now all businesses should be considering whether the absence of any key person can be tolerated for any reason, for any length of time. Are all key decisions centralised within the authority of one or two people? Can these be rationalised and responsibly split among different roles, so the prolonged absence of one or two individuals doesn’t put the brakes on basic business operations?
Lastly, as part of broader business continuity planning, the prevailing critical skills crisis should be dealt with head-on. Any single points of failure in a business should be robustly identified and mitigated. Where are the critical skills located? Does an appropriate knowledge-share take place between roles? Are critical skills and tasks sufficiently spread? Or does the know-how and authority rest (as it often does) in the hands of one or two people?
Looking beyond critical skills, employees across the board are increasingly disillusioned with capital’s traditional extractive approach to employment and labour. Organised labour in particular is driving increasingly harder bargains in wage negotiations. Locally, frequent flashes of labour unrest on farms, at factories and in our streets disrupt businesses and government service delivery. This will increase ahead of an election year. But — alarmingly — most businesses don’t have a priority plan or recovery strategy in place to deal with such unrest. This risk is heightened in those businesses where employees aren’t unionised and therefore perceived as unlikely to strike or cause disruptions; the cognitive dissonance of “it won’t happen to us” is especially pronounced.
But consider an accounting firm in central Tshwane on the day of a large protest; neither clients nor staff can safely reach their doors, so they are forced to close. This closure can last more than the day of the protest if there is damage to property or disruption to staff. Instead of accepting defeat that this disruption is a cost of business, a structured business continuity strategy that realistically assesses actual risks and likelihoods means that key services can continue and losses mitigated. Staff will know exactly what is expected of them, who is in charge of what elements, and how to smoothly and safely deliver on the business’ objectives despite the disruption.
In large businesses with a national footprint, a business continuity plan should cover head office operations as well as every single branch or representative presence. In a large pharmaceuticals company, for example, the plan would feasibly extend down to tracking the safety of the sales team in their vehicles, and ability to smoothly run a mobile office no matter what obstacles are encountered on the road.
Our experience shows that many boards and leaders are not having these conversations with the requisite depth and honesty. Make no mistake, none of these eventualities make for pleasant analysis or solution. But any absence, expected or not, of critical skills can plunge a business into numerous mini-emergencies that divert growth and opportunities to panic and pressure. Every business needs to grasp the nettle — again — and make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth.
• Craker is CEO and Augustyn business continuity lead, at IQbusiness.
Power crisis, the prelude to three threats business needs to avoid
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
