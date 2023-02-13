SHARON CONSTANCON: Business should step up its ethics to prevent graft

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
As a South African in the UK I constantly support my country through business, charity and supporting bilateral trade and investment.
SA and its people have an energy and positivity that is difficult to beat. We have leaders of all disciplines, ages, gender and ethnicity that are seriously impressive; they are capable and step up to the difficult business and economic challenges.
Yet I am regularly disappointed when learning of assassinations, sabotage, cronyism, corruption and crime, which hurts to the core and places doubt over efforts to make a difference. Should I turn to easier pursuits to gain personal self-worth?
A wise person once said, “Fools multiply when wise men are silent.”
Through my daily engagement in the country, and in UK business and the city, it is painfully obvious how low SA has fallen in terms of international investor confidence.
The visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November was inspiring for us South Africans abroad, reenergising our efforts to make a difference.
As stated last week by Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex, a director of SA Chamber UK, the country is “peering over the cliff edge”.
Business Day columnist Michael Avery wrote to the president before his state of the nation address that “the terrible impact of state failure on business is illustrated across a snapshot of company trading updates…. Will Captain Consensus be able to rise above his party and instincts and seize the moment?” (“The high cost of state failure”, January 30).
Brain drain
I see customers negatively affected by logistics, power, water and rioting, and therefore failing to get their product to international markets to earn highly needed foreign income.
Chairing the SA Chamber UK I witness a constant stream of new, highly skilled people relocating to the UK. This gigantic brain drain and shift of capital abroad simply cannot be afforded.
Fixing the county isn’t only a matter for the president. This responsibility belongs to all South Africans, and SA business. We know this, but it is an enormous challenge that individuals find daunting. It is difficult to conceptualise how to make a tangible difference.
Business should step up and lead ethically, delivering zero tolerance for corruption and a “never again” mindset to prevent the opportunity for state capture and corruption to manifest.
To gain respect, move forward, and to share learning for all to benefit must begin by business accepting its own share of culpability for its silence. Business should take direct action against the ongoing corruption plaguing the country. Every business is responsible for the culture it creates and for its stakeholders’ actions.
To turn this corner, to move forward and pull SA away from the cliff edge, ownership and accountability for the future journey is needed. The SA Chamber UK has joined forces with the faculty of ethics at the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs). On the evening of February 15 we shall discuss learning and new benchmarks for accountability. Business will be asked to pledge to “never again” leave the door open to wrongdoing.
Lose jobs
The Zondo state capture commission recommendations addressed the oversight framework to protect business and individuals. This framework is needed and should be adopted by business to prevent the degeneration of SA into a “mafia state”.
It is often difficult to identify the seam of unethical behaviour within a business, which is why the whistle-blower system should be enhanced and the persons, and their anonymity, should be protected. Statistically, a high number of whistle-blowers globally lose their jobs than other workers, and it is therefore imperative that the risk they take in stepping up and speaking up is revered, not distrusted.
The goal of Gibs and the SA Chamber is to see business implement sound measures to tripwire corruption quickly and effectively and for those implicated to suffer real consequences for their actions.
The forum will debate the needed change in business ethics, particularly fully understanding stakeholders and customers, to know their ethics. The outcome will be a programme of proactive measures for business to implement, to map a clear path to ethical business leadership that earns the trust of foreign investors.
Our diverse panel is experienced in the complexities business in SA delivers. They are prepared to speak up for a better economy that nurtures the education and employment of our people to, as Mandela said, “create a better world for all who live in it”.
• Constancon is executive chair of the SA Chamber UK.
SHARON CONSTANCON: Business should step up its ethics to prevent graft
SA Chamber UK and the faculty of ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science will discuss new benchmarks for accountability at an event
