PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Things are going to be fine — but only if you stay true to three investment tenets

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
As we enter a world of rising interest rates, recessions and bear markets, what are the traits investors need to navigate their new paradigm? Or, to put it differently, how do you make sure you don’t make critical errors with your investment portfolio at this time?
The most important and most obvious advice is to have a long time horizon. While trite, this is the best advice. However, though often mentioned, it is just as often ignored. Most investors will insist on fiddling with their asset allocation at times like these, hoping to jump out of falling stocks and jump back in when the markets rise.
Some will be successful. Many will fail. So, thinking more deeply, what traits enable you to feel confident enough to stick to a long time horizon? There are few that I’ve found that work.
The first trait is intellectual honesty. In other words, learn the right lessons from your successful and unsuccessful investments, and don’t change what works. For 90% of people an honest reflection will demonstrate that your time horizon was the main contributor to making a profitable trade.
Some investments are profitable and some produce losses. In both outcomes the wrong lessons can be learnt. For example, investors who profited from GameStop felt clever when the stock was lifted by the meme investment craze of 2022, when narrative trumped reality for a brief time. In reality, the profits from this trade came from enormous short covering rather than skill, which for a brief period made a few investors look clever.
Another example is the one of a 20-year-old college student who raked in a $110m profit on a stock called Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25m in the meme stock. The reality was it was a short term, high-risk trading strategy executed on a fatally flawed company.
Your investment track record is your lived experience. It’s important that each trade is dissected and your success — or failure — analysed truthfully. If you have accurately called the bottom once and made — or lost — a buck, recognise that this was probably short-term luck. When you can invest profitably repeatedly, over many cycles, you’re deserving of the title of being a good investor.
Learning the right lessons
Learning the right lessons, like how random the markets can be in the short term, should help give you the discipline to stick to long-term investing.
The second lesson is to resist blindly following the trades of others. Following trades of investment gurus or investment billionaires is fine — as long as you know why they made the trade and if it is true to your investment philosophy and time horizon. Often there are portfolio effects, long/short strategies and short-term trades mixed in with sound investment picks made by many of the world’s top money managers.
There are also just plain mistakes. Investors who followed a strategy of replicating the trades of Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch or Jim Chanos have done well, and have been wise in so doing. But they would have been poorly served by following the trades of Mayoshi Son, Bill Miller or Bob van Dijk. Following a billionaire’s trades only work when you follow the right billionaire.
My advice: define your own trade and know when you want to exit it. If you whipsaw between replicating the trades of investment gurus you could find yourself becoming a short-term trader in no time. You may also find yourself lacking conviction when the time comes to buy if the share weakens — often the time when a share offers the most upside potential.
The final, and most important trait is to get rid of your “Fomo”. Fear of missing out drives investment decisions more often than you might think. However, avoiding Fomo could well be the most important investing skill at this time. Isolating yourself from focusing on the success of others, especially when that success is sudden, rare and seemingly easy, is a superpower so formidable and significant that it’s practically impossible to do well over time without it.
Charlie Munger once said: “Someone will always be getting richer faster than you. This is not a tragedy... The idea of caring that someone is making money faster than you are is one of the deadly sins.”
Investing for the long term really is your best friend, particularly during times like these. To be true to this perspective you must be convinced that your long-term strategy gives you the edge, implement your own long-term trades rather than following others, and avoid Fomo. If you follow these three investment tenets you will be better equipped to stay the course.
• Hundersmarck is a portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Things are going to be fine — but only if you stay true to three investment tenets
The most important advice is to have a long time horizon
As we enter a world of rising interest rates, recessions and bear markets, what are the traits investors need to navigate their new paradigm? Or, to put it differently, how do you make sure you don’t make critical errors with your investment portfolio at this time?
The most important and most obvious advice is to have a long time horizon. While trite, this is the best advice. However, though often mentioned, it is just as often ignored. Most investors will insist on fiddling with their asset allocation at times like these, hoping to jump out of falling stocks and jump back in when the markets rise.
Some will be successful. Many will fail. So, thinking more deeply, what traits enable you to feel confident enough to stick to a long time horizon? There are few that I’ve found that work.
The first trait is intellectual honesty. In other words, learn the right lessons from your successful and unsuccessful investments, and don’t change what works. For 90% of people an honest reflection will demonstrate that your time horizon was the main contributor to making a profitable trade.
Some investments are profitable and some produce losses. In both outcomes the wrong lessons can be learnt. For example, investors who profited from GameStop felt clever when the stock was lifted by the meme investment craze of 2022, when narrative trumped reality for a brief time. In reality, the profits from this trade came from enormous short covering rather than skill, which for a brief period made a few investors look clever.
Another example is the one of a 20-year-old college student who raked in a $110m profit on a stock called Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25m in the meme stock. The reality was it was a short term, high-risk trading strategy executed on a fatally flawed company.
Your investment track record is your lived experience. It’s important that each trade is dissected and your success — or failure — analysed truthfully. If you have accurately called the bottom once and made — or lost — a buck, recognise that this was probably short-term luck. When you can invest profitably repeatedly, over many cycles, you’re deserving of the title of being a good investor.
Learning the right lessons
Learning the right lessons, like how random the markets can be in the short term, should help give you the discipline to stick to long-term investing.
The second lesson is to resist blindly following the trades of others. Following trades of investment gurus or investment billionaires is fine — as long as you know why they made the trade and if it is true to your investment philosophy and time horizon. Often there are portfolio effects, long/short strategies and short-term trades mixed in with sound investment picks made by many of the world’s top money managers.
There are also just plain mistakes. Investors who followed a strategy of replicating the trades of Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch or Jim Chanos have done well, and have been wise in so doing. But they would have been poorly served by following the trades of Mayoshi Son, Bill Miller or Bob van Dijk. Following a billionaire’s trades only work when you follow the right billionaire.
My advice: define your own trade and know when you want to exit it. If you whipsaw between replicating the trades of investment gurus you could find yourself becoming a short-term trader in no time. You may also find yourself lacking conviction when the time comes to buy if the share weakens — often the time when a share offers the most upside potential.
The final, and most important trait is to get rid of your “Fomo”. Fear of missing out drives investment decisions more often than you might think. However, avoiding Fomo could well be the most important investing skill at this time. Isolating yourself from focusing on the success of others, especially when that success is sudden, rare and seemingly easy, is a superpower so formidable and significant that it’s practically impossible to do well over time without it.
Charlie Munger once said: “Someone will always be getting richer faster than you. This is not a tragedy... The idea of caring that someone is making money faster than you are is one of the deadly sins.”
Investing for the long term really is your best friend, particularly during times like these. To be true to this perspective you must be convinced that your long-term strategy gives you the edge, implement your own long-term trades rather than following others, and avoid Fomo. If you follow these three investment tenets you will be better equipped to stay the course.
• Hundersmarck is a portfolio manager at Flagship Asset Management.
READ MORE BY PIETER HUNDERSMARCK
PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Tanking markets force investors to relearn pricing fundamentals
PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: China and the dirty little secret of SA equities
PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Sometimes you just have to give up on a share
PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: Play your own game according to your own rules (and stick to your guns)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HILARY JOFFE: Indaba shows miners are saddled with DEI — diversity, equity and ...
EDITORIAL: SA is uninvestable right now, but that can change
Do dividend payouts increase or decrease during crises?
MICHAEL DE LA HUNT: The road to profit may be paved with special situations in ...
MICHAEL AVERY: Cadastre fiasco will be one of many clouds over Mining Indaba
ANDILE NTINGI: Tourism must be made the centrepiece of SA’s economy
FATSANI BANDA: Price stability continues to be an uphill battle
GRAY MAGUIRE: World business finally starts to take biodiversity seriously
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.