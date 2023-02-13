Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s cabinet bloat
EDITORIAL: Don’t blur state and party lines
All systems go for cabinet reshuffle with Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP
NEWS ANALYSIS: Allies press Ramaphosa for change
Cabinet reshuffle delayed until after state of the nation address
Hard choices ahead if Ramaphosa wants to win over a sceptical public
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.