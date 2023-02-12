SHENIN SINGH: How to demystify financial services by being more like Netflix

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
After the third time my one-year-old wakes me up I struggle to go back to sleep,
I blearily turn on Netflix and search for my most recent guilty pleasure. However, instead of lavish outfits and rococo backdrops, the thumbnail is two gentlemen in the throes of a duel — I realise I must be on my husband’s profile!
Technology firms have mastered the art (and science) of translating complex product offers into a user-friendly interface — meticulously classifying their products (it’s not just a comedy, it’s “irreverent” or “slapstick”), using predictive analytics to provide personalised recommendations and customising collateral and images used to communicate the offer.
Banks have a far more difficult road ahead — your finances are arguably more important than your entertainment, and finding the right suite of products for the right customer (and delivering the prompt on the right channel) is an imperative. We need to predict whether someone is more likely to want to borrow or save, make sure the former is affordable or the latter is at the right term and interest rate for their needs. In addition to this, we need to take care to only approach customers on channels they have consented to engaging on.
With the complexity of products and services it takes a lot of integration and advanced analytical modelling to make sure we don’t bombard customers with mixed messages. A decade ago, after two years completing my MBA at Wharton, I arrived back in SA to an assortment of conflicting messages ranging from my transactional account (which hadn’t been used while I was overseas) being declared dormant, as a result of which my linked credit card began to accrue fees and there was a stern notice, and an overly friendly offer to invest money I had inherited while I was away. The impact was jarring and after that I flounced off to another bank.
Banks need to deliver tailored and relevant messages to customers regardless of their preferred channel — as a millennial, digitally native customer I want tailored recommendations on the app. It is a delicate balancing act — many of our customers are “branch lovers” that really value the deep, authentic relationships they have built with our consultants over the course of many years. This is clear in Absa’s sales leads conversion rates, which have typically doubled in branch, and we’ve seen three times as many products recommended into sales for branch channels. Furthermore, post Covid-19 pandemic we have found that human interactions are more important than ever. As a result, we test all new models with our frontline first. This allows us to combine the “art” of years of expertise and empathy of our frontline with the “science” of the latest analytical tools.
Unsurprisingly, we also found that many millennial and Gen-Z customers want to be engaged on their own terms, prompting a move away from solely focusing on traditional, outbound sales (some may go so far as to call this spam — we still call it “leads”). Social media provides a unique opportunity to engage on the more personal side of someone’s finances and social listening allows deeper understanding of the intention and sentiment behind these interactions. This also allows banks to participate and engage customers on their full financial journey and educate customers about products to help them achieve their goals.
Social media engagement is growing. A case in point is the staggering 32-million impressions we’ve realised on a single TikTok campaign. In another instance, a personalised Absa Snapchat filter game was used to engage with students on some student account offerings and value-added services. The game reached over 2-million users and was played over 4-million times in five days with a nearly 200% engagement rate — a firm indicator that customers want to be engaged, not just sold to.
Personalisation is at the heart of “democratising” banking and financial products and expanding financial inclusion — through better understanding of customer needs and preferences, banks can advise a much wider set base of customers. For instance, our chatbot allows us to reach customers located in rural and peri-urban areas (who may be a taxi ride away from their nearest branch and unable to take the time off work to accommodate the trip) with personalised interactions and financial advice.
Our research and insights reveal that customers living within a 15km radius of an Absa branch typically have a higher product mix and volume of products than those living further away who comparatively have a higher share of transactional savings accounts only. Access to public transportation, greater employment opportunities and higher paying jobs are key factors contributing towards the variation in product holdings between the two groups.
It’s a challenging, complex journey to personalisation in financial services; being a partner that knows you (the customer), gives you the right advice and seeks to enhance your financial position, and does this at a scale that fosters financial inclusion makes this a meaningful endeavour.
While banking has become digitally led, the relationship remains highly personal. Much like the Netflix experience, banks that are able to connect with customers and provide tailored and relevant solutions speedily will win the race.
• Singh is managing executive: customer value management at Absa Everyday Banking.
SHENIN SINGH: How to demystify financial services by being more like Netflix
It’s a challenging, complex journey to personalisation in financial services
