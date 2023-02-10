MARK SMITH: Time for a new ‘war on leaks’, energy leaks?

Low valuations of SA equities and bonds relative to histories and international counterparts could provide a fillip this year
The news on energy in SA is unremittingly bad. The country lurches from weeks of permanent stage six load-shedding to the seemingly more friendly stage four. We are so used to an unreliable power supply that stage four seems like good news. But even if fewer gaps in the power supply are easier to live with, few people are optimistic that the pathway ahead will not involve more long periods of intermittent power supply.
But something is different about 2023. As well as looking at a future without the embattled André de Ruyter at the helm of Eskom, there is perhaps new global solidarity in power supply problems. Since Christmas, power generation challenges and high energy prices have meant Europeans are getting a taste, albeit perhaps a mere entrée, of what South Africans regularly experience. The recent cold snap has reinforced these power challenges.
There are similar origins to the power generation challenges in Europe in that supply has been constrained by a previous reliance on Russian gas, which has further exposed the rapid transition from nuclear (Germany), the decline of coal (the UK), and generation reliability problems (France). There was a period early this European winter when half of French nuclear reactors were offline because of age-related technical problems.
Europe is yet to experience the regular and widespread power cuts we have in SA — elsewhere it tends to be called out for what it is rather than “load-shedding”, which is ultimately what intermittent power supply is from the perspective of Eskom rather than SA consumers. As well as the different terminology, the prospects of power supply problems are real enough for European policymakers, politicians and power generation companies to talk openly and develop mitigating actions.
South Africans can certainly teach their European brothers and sisters a thing or two about dealing with rolling power cuts. We are well versed in checking an app and planning our days accordingly. Many businesses and institutions have their own generators, while others know how to plan for down time in terms of their services, menus or activities.
By now SA households are equipped with camping stoves and lamps, and the better off have uninterrupted power supply (UPS) units and inverters, or may even have said goodbye to the grid and gone fully solar.
In SA and across the continent we are frequently recipients of advice from the global north to “help” us, and in this instance our northern counterparts should certainly be looking to South Africans for how to run a modern economy, or elements of a modern economy, when faced with irregular power supply.
South Africans’ resilience and ability to “make a plan” is rightfully a source of pride. For example, citizens of the Western Cape stepped up and addressed the imminent challenge of day-zero water shortages in 2017/2018, leading a change in water resilience and water usage. A case study of this collective response by business and society has been recognised by the international business school community.
However, there are still things we can learn from the Global North. Faced with power shortages and the risks of low capacity in power generation, Europeans have had a far more visible discussion of how to limit demand — the other side of the equation. Governments have launched campaigns to encourage consumers to reduce their energy usage to assist with both capacity issues and the cost-of-living crisis.
Similarly, consumers are more accustomed to the practice of selling energy back into the grid from their solar panels, as recently announced for Cape Town. In another innovation, during a recent peak in demand consumers in the UK were actually paid to reduce their consumption.
The focus on consumer behaviour has parallels in government policies aimed at nudging changes in behaviour, but also research that has shown that the green transition requires both technological advances and changes to consumer behaviour. While some of the European approaches rely on technology unavailable in SA — so-called smart meters that permit power companies to monitor the power usage by individual households — the power of behavioural change is enormous. Technological solutions can solve only part of the problem.
The science of consumer behaviour provides a tool that could complement and support the other actions across the country as municipalities seek to free themselves of reliance on Eskom and develop alternative power supplies and deals with other providers.
This is not a silver bullet to zero load-shedding; SA’s power problems run deep. However, such an approach could invoke the SA capacity to make a plan and share responsibility for the challenges we face.
• Prof Smith is director of the Stellenbosch Business School.
